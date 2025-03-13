Rogers Recognized as Canada’s Most Reliable Internet by Opensignal

Canada’s largest cable network delivers most consistent experience for Rogers Xfinity customers

TORONTO, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications announced today that it has been named the most reliable internet in Canada by Opensignal, the leading global provider of independent network experience insights and market performance.

“We are committed to bringing Canadians the best communications and entertainment experiences,” said Bret Leech, President, Residential, Rogers. “This back-to-back recognition from Opensignal highlights our efforts to bring our customers the most reliable internet with Rogers Xfinity – it’s internet that’s ready for everything.”

The Opensignal report shows that in Canada, Rogers wins for overall reliability experience, consistent quality and download speed. Last month, Rogers was also recognized as Canada’s most reliable wireless network.

“As Canada’s largest coast-to-coast cable network, we are continually investing to bring Canadians a world-class network experience,” said Mark Kennedy, Chief Technology Officer. “We’re very proud to be recognized again as having Canada’s most reliable internet.”

Over the last 20 years, Rogers has invested nearly $70 billion in our networks and continues to invest to deliver enhanced reliability and multi-gig speeds to almost eight million homes this year. These investments in network infrastructure combined with the introduction of Rogers Xfinity late last year brings Canadians industry-leading internet technology on a world-class suite of products so they can game more, stream more and do more.

To learn more about Rogers Xfinity visit Rogers.com.

About Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers is Canada’s leading communications and entertainment company, and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

For more information:

media@rci.rogers.com

1-844-226-1338

Claims based on winning National Overall Experience awards for Download Speed, Reliability Experience, and Consistent Quality. Opensignal Awards - Canada: Fixed Broadband Experience Report Mar 2025, based on independent analysis of fixed broadband measurements recorded during the period Oct 01 - Dec 29, 2024 © 2025 Opensignal Limited.

