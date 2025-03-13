PHILIPPINES, March 13 - Press Release

March 13, 2025 EDCOM 2 to DepEd, CHED: Collaborate, streamline new SHS program for college-readiness The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) urged the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to collaborate on the upcoming revision of the Senior High School (SHS) Curriculum to produce graduates that are college-ready. In a hearing held on March 13, 2025 on the SHS program, EDCOM 2 Co-Chairpersons Rep. Roman Romulo and Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian emphasized the need for the two agencies to collaborate on the revisions and explore ways to streamline the program's implementation. "When K-12 was introduced way back in 2013, it promised that Senior High School graduates will be job-ready or college ready. But this is not the case we are seeing now," EDCOM 2 Co-chairperson Rep. Roman Romulo said. Findings in the EDCOM 2 Year Two Report showed that, while about 53.9% of SHS graduates pursue higher education, a significant number enter the workforce in private establishments or informal employment. According to the Commission, this is due in part to the fact that SHS graduates often lack the necessary skills for both higher education and the job market. Additionally, there is a misalignment between the curricula of SHS and higher education institutions. During the hearing, the Department of Education presented their plans to revamp the Senior High School curriculum and implement it in the school year 2025-2026. DepEd plans to reduce SHS tracks from four to two: Technical Professional track, and the Academic track. According to Asec. Janir Datukan, Assistant Secretary for Curriculum and Teaching, this simplification aims to give exit opportunities for SHS graduates either to higher education or employment. The redesigned curriculum will also see a drastic reduction in the number of required subjects, decreasing from 31 to an estimated 7-20 subjects, which includes four core subjects and up to sixteen (16) elective subjects, with options of "doorway" or "cross-tracking". Romulo urged CHED and DepEd to ensure that the revamped SHS curriculum aligns with the core competencies required for college readiness. He emphasized that CHED, as the governing body for higher education, should provide clear guidelines to DepEd on the specific knowledge, skills, and abilities that students need to possess in order to be successful in college. "Hinabaan na ang basic education, pero wala pa ring changes in the GE subjects in college, kasi sinasabi ng CHED na hindi pa daw college-ready ang students, and that they still need bridging programs." Romulo said. EDCOM 2 Co-chairperson Senator Sherwin Gatchalian echoed Romulo's sentiments and urged CHED to explore removing the "bridging programs" in college curricula. In a survey commissioned by his office, Gatchalian pointed out that most of the respondents were unhappy with the implementation of the SHS Program. "Talk to your Commission (CHED), to the DepEd, to [CHED Chairman Popoy de Vera]. Is removing the bridging programs not possible? The entire system promised that when we move into K-12, we will be shortening college. We're strengthening basic education, para hindi na mahaba sa higher ed, kumbaga specializations nalang. Kaso hindi nangyari 'yon eh", Gatchalian said to representatives of CHED.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.