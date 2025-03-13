Carter Mario Law Firm Launches Annual Free Taxi Service Today to Curb Drunk Driving During St. Patrick’s Day Festivities

Carter Mario Law Firm

Connecticut law firm expands long-running initiative to keep roads safe during one of the year’s most dangerous holidays.

CONNECTICUT, CT, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Connecticut gears up for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, Carter Mario Law Firm ( https://www.cartermario.com/ ) is once again stepping in to help prevent impaired driving. From Thursday, March 13, through Monday, March 17, the firm offers free, anonymous taxi rides through its GetCarter Taxi Service ( https://www.cartermario.com/getcarter-taxi-service/ ), providing a critical safety net for those celebrating the holiday.For over 25 years, this annual initiative has worked to prevent DUI-related crashes and keep roads safer during St. Patrick’s Day weekend and other drinking-related holidays.In 2022, 13,524 people died in DUI-related crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ( https://nypost.com/2025/01/06/us-news/california-man-says-im-the-dui-during-arrest-for-drunken-driving-hours-into-2025-bodycam/ ). St. Patrick’s Day remains one of the deadliest holidays for impaired driving, with 290 DUI-related deaths recorded between 2018 and 2022 during the holiday period [Traffic Safety Marketing - https://www.trafficsafetymarketing.gov/safety-topics/drunk-driving/buzzed-driving-drunk-driving/st-patricks-day Connecticut has also felt the impact, with 118 DUI-related fatalities in 2020 and eight drunk-driving deaths recorded on St. Patrick’s Day between 2016 and 2020, underscoring the continued risks of impaired driving [CTDOT – https://portal.ct.gov/dot/ctdot-press-releases/2023/dont-push-your-luck-this-st-patricks-day ].“Every year, we see firsthand the devastation that drunk driving causes—not just to individuals, but to families and entire communities,” said Alex Mario ( https://www.cartermario.com/attorneys/alex-mario/ ), attorney at Carter Mario Law. “These tragedies are preventable. No one should ever feel like their only way home is to risk their life or the lives of others.”A Safe, No-Cost Alternative to Risky DecisionsUnlike ride-share apps or traditional taxi services, the GetCarter Taxi Service is completely free and anonymous.“We want to eliminate every barrier that might stop someone from making the right choice,” Mario added. “Whether it’s cost concerns or fear of someone finding out, this service ensures there’s always a safe option available.”The service can be accessed by calling 860-571-4675 anytime between March 13 and March 17.A Longstanding Commitment to Public SafetyCarter Mario Law Firm has been running this initiative for over two decades, reinforcing its commitment to protecting Connecticut residents both in and outside of the courtroom.“St. Patrick’s Day is a time for celebration, but celebrations should never turn tragic,” said Mario. “With the GetCarter Taxi Service, people can enjoy the holiday responsibly and get home safely.”Remember to save the GetCarter Taxi Service number in your phones before heading out to celebrate.How to Use the GetCarter Taxi ServiceService Dates: March 13 – March 17, 2025Phone Number: 860-571-4675Cost: FreeAnonymity: No tracking, no judgmentFor interviews, additional information, or media inquiries, please contact david.watkins@otterpr.com.

