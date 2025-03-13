LeaseCrunch Hosts Webinar on Financial Due Diligence in M&A

Upcoming session highlights best practices and automation techniques to enhance accuracy and efficiency

MILWAUKEE, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeaseCrunch LLC , a leading provider of software as a service solutions that empower CPA firms and their clients, today announces its upcoming webinar “Financial Due Diligence in M&A: How to Speed Up Your Process Without Sacrificing Accuracy,” taking place on March 19 at 1:00 p.m. CDT.

As M&A timelines shrink, the demand for precise and efficient financial due diligence is at an all-time high. This session, led by Justin Pulgrano, senior vice president of strategic growth at LeaseCrunch, will share practical strategies for streamlining financial due diligence workflows, especially through automation. During this webinar, attendees will:

Discover how to recognize and resolve common inefficiencies in due diligence workflows.

Learn how a well-structured databook improves financial data accuracy.

Explore case studies of CPA firms that transformed financial due diligence processes and results through automation.

See LeaseCrunch’s Strongbox solution in action, with a demo on data extraction and efficient reporting.

“Time kills deals, but cutting corners isn’t an option in today’s complex M&A environment. This webinar will equip teams with modern tools and techniques to accelerate due diligence without compromising results,” says Pulgrano.

Registration for the webinar is now available.

About LeaseCrunch

LeaseCrunch provides intuitive software that helps CPA firms and companies automate lease accounting compliance with ASC 842, GASB 87, GASB 96 and IFRS 16 and enables seamless financial data collection and analysis. Trusted by over 750 CPA firms and 27,000 companies, LeaseCrunch delivers solutions that reduce manual effort and enhance efficiency. By streamlining lease accounting compliance and financial data extraction, we empower firms to focus on delivering strategic value to clients, improving accuracy and driving smarter business decisions.

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for LeaseCrunch

Vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com



