Haivision Showcases Mission-Critical Video Solutions at SOF Week 2025

Haivision’s video wall systems, ISR technology, and DoDIN APL-certified video distribution, enhance real-time situational awareness for defense operations

MONTREAL, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced it will showcase its mission-critical video ecosystem of products at this year’s Special Operation Forces (SOF) Week at booth #1704 from May 6-8 at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida.

Haivision solutions help defense and military organizations make informed decisions faster by supporting situational awareness of critical visual operations with instant and secure access to real-time data and video.

At SOF Week 2025, Haivision will showcase:

End-to-End ISR Video Workflow: Providing real-time situational awareness with military-compliant security by encoding, transcoding, and streaming full-motion video. Products include Makito X4 Rugged and Makito X1 Rugged video encoders, the Kraken video transcoder, and the Play ISR video player.

Providing real-time situational awareness with military-compliant security by encoding, transcoding, and streaming full-motion video. Products include Makito X4 Rugged and Makito X1 Rugged video encoders, the Kraken video transcoder, and the Play ISR video player. AI Innovation and Collaboration with Shield AI: Delivering a defense and ISR solution by combining Kraken for full-motion video with Sentient Tracker for AI-enabled object detection.

Delivering a defense and ISR solution by combining Kraken for full-motion video with Sentient Tracker for AI-enabled object detection. Defense-Certified Video Distribution Solution: Ensuring secure video distribution for multi-site IPTV, live video monitoring and recording, and secure video delivery with the Haivision Media Platform, certified on the U.S. Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List (DoDIN APL).

Ensuring secure video distribution for multi-site IPTV, live video monitoring and recording, and secure video delivery with the Haivision Media Platform, certified on the U.S. Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List (DoDIN APL). Haivision Command 360: Enabling enhanced situational awareness and real-time decision-making with a complete video wall solution for command-and-control centers and expeditionary operations.



SOF Week is hosted by The Global Special Operations Forces (SOF) Foundation (GSOF), a non-profit organization that aims to build and grow an international network of military, government, commercial, and educational stakeholders to advance SOF capabilities and partnerships to confront global and networked threats.

Deployed and trusted worldwide, Haivision’s mission-critical video solutions help aerospace, enterprise, government, military, and public safety organizations make informed decisions faster. Haivision’s video wall systems for command centers, video distribution solutions, and ISR video technology fuel real-time analysis and decision-making. Haivision technology supports strict government and industry standards to ensure security, reliability, and interoperability. To book a meeting with Haivision at SOF Week, visit: https://www3.haivision.com/sof-week-2025-pr

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision-making. We provide high-quality, low-latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open-sourced its award-winning SRT low-latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at www.haivision.com.

