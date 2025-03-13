Executive Appointments Strengthen Nexxen’s Data, Streaming and Omnichannel Expertise

Strategic leadership hires enhance the company’s U.S. regional and global growth as well as its commitment to clients

NEW YORK, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, a global, unified advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, today announced the appointment of four new executives to spearhead its business development, enterprise sales and client services initiatives across specific U.S. regions as well as globally.

With expertise spanning data, streaming, omnichannel formats and advanced TV convergence, and senior relationships across brands, advertising holding companies, independent agencies and media companies, these strategic hires underscore the company’s commitment to forging partnerships that drive value, results and efficiencies for its clients.

Dianne Cairoli – Vice President, Sales and Client Success, South – will oversee agency and client direct sales as well as client success efforts across the Southern region of the United States. The former head of mid-markets for Dish’s Sling TV, she has also held roles as the SVP of ZEFR, leading the revenue function for the East Coast, as well as Viacom, Condé Nast and Yahoo!.

Jessica Curry – Vice President, Sales and Client Success, Central – will oversee agency and client direct sales as well as client success efforts across the Central region of the U.S. Jessica joins Nexxen from Teads, where she held various leadership roles, including heading their Agency Development team and most recently serving as their SVP of Midwest Sales. Prior, she led sales initiatives at Mode Media and worked agency-side within Spark Communications.

Cairoli and Curry both bring proven track records in establishing deep partnerships that deliver exceptional value and results in an increasingly addressable world. Nexxen believes their expertise in leveraging data and insights across linear, streaming/CTV and omnichannel platforms will accelerate growth and client success within these key regions.

Jaan Janes – Vice President, Business Development – will lead Nexxen’s global growth strategy for monetizing display and online video, including publisher product solutions, demand support and AI enhancements. Working collaboratively with internal and external stakeholders, Janes is a proven digital media business builder with extensive sales, business development, strategy and customer management experience, having held roles at the NFL, AOL, Pulse 360, Yieldbot and, most recently, PubMatic.



Michael Lewis – Vice President, Enterprise Sales – will focus on fostering new and existing enterprise client relationships across Nexxen’s largest brand and agency partners in the U.S. Central region. He will be leading strategic solutions across the Nexxen data, media and technology spaces to exceed clients’ business and marketing objectives. Leveraging his past experience at Viant and Kargo – leading programmatic strategy and execution for brands and agencies alike – Lewis looks forward to helping advertisers maximize their reach with transparency and control.

“Dianne, Jessica, Jaan and Michael all represent significant expertise in data, streaming, advanced TV and omnichannel platforms, in key regions of commercial opportunity across the U.S. and globally,” said Steve Sottile, Chief Revenue Officer at Nexxen. “Their deep history in building joint partnerships with direct brands, agencies and media companies, bolstered by their innate understanding of the value-drivers for each client, will enhance our customer experience and success, while accelerating strategic expansion and product adoption for Nexxen.”

About Nexxen

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen’s robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to reach their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on NASDAQ (NEXN). For more information, visit www.nexxen.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the hiring of senior employees and any benefits or insights associated with such new hires. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 5, 2025. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

