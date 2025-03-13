Kids Help Phone Celebrates CEO Katherine Hay’s Appointment to the Senate of Canada

TORONTO, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kids Help Phone (KHP) is proud to share that its President & CEO, Katherine (Kathy) Hay, has been appointed to serve in the Senate of Canada.

Kathy’s leadership has guided KHP through a period of remarkable growth and innovation. Over the past few years, the organization has expanded its ability to connect with youth from coast to coast to coast, delivering support in English and French and over 100 other languages, 24/7 and free of charge.

In 2019, KHP served 1.9 million young people. That number has now risen to more than 22 million interactions, fueled by new technologies, data insights, and a focus on reaching racialized and other marginalized communities.

As Kathy steps into her Senate role, she remains committed to advancing mental health support for young people in every region of Canada.

“I am honoured to be selected by the Prime Minister and appointed by the Governor General to serve in the Senate,” Hay says. “Through this independent and non-partisan role, I look forward to contributing to the important legislative work of the Senate, while standing firm in my commitment to help tackle the challenges and opportunities facing our country. I hope this appointment shines a light on the vital service Kids Help Phone provides to youth in need.”

KHP’s mission is to ensure that young people always have a place to turn. Under Kathy’s guidance, the organization has introduced initiatives like Finding Hope, RiseUp, and New Journeys, each tailored to serve Indigenous, Black, newcomer, and refugee youth. These programs underscore a deep dedication to equity and social justice, and they represent the kind of transformative work Kathy aims to bring to her new role in the Senate.

To learn more, or to arrange an interview, please contact: media@kidshelpphone.ca

Additional Quotes:

“Receiving this appointment is an incredible honour. Public service has always been a part of my life, long before I fully understood what it meant. I grew up in a family where community mattered and volunteering was just what we did. In the Hay family, volunteering at service club fundraisers or at the school hot dog day or at the community hospital where my mother was a nurse was considered being part of the community. This began what I call my life-long quest to be part of something bigger than myself, public service.

And to the young people of Canada, and to everyone in Canada, I want to assure you I am committed to serving with integrity, dedication, and deep respect for the values that unite us – I will not let you down.”

Senator Katherine Hay, President & CEO, Kids Help Phone

“We are immensely proud of Kathy’s appointment to the Senate. It reflects her incredible commitment to supporting and empowering young people across Canada.

Under her leadership, Kids Help Phone has evolved into an innovative, data-driven mental health service—always free, available 24/7, and rooted in a deep commitment to equity.

With Kathy’s passion and expertise, I have no doubt that as a senator she will continue to champion mental health and well-being in every community she serves.”

Tracy Sandler, Board Chair, Kids Help Phone

About Kids Help Phone

Kids Help Phone (KHP) is Canada’s first and only 24/7 e-mental health solution and a global leader in youth mental health innovation. For over 35 years, KHP has been the space for any feeling or issue, no matter how big or small, empowering young people across Canada to feel out loud with free, confidential, multilingual support. With innovation in our DNA, KHP continually evolves by blending technology with the empathy of our clinical experts to better serve youth. KHP recently launched acceleratorKHP to drive scalable solutions for complex mental health issues, amplifying youth voices and fostering global partnerships. KHP gratefully relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, stakeholder partners, corporate partners and governments to fuel and fund our programs. Discover more at kidshelpphone.ca.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f05fd1b6-1c5c-4bd2-a859-7012c2163111

Senator Katherine Hay, President & CEO of Kids Help Phone Senator Katherine Hay, President & CEO of Kids Help Phone

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.