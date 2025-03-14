Vivotif Global Market Report 2025: Insights into the Expanding Healthcare Sector and Rising Prevalence of Typhoid Fever

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Has the Vivotif Market Performed in Recent Years, and What Factors Are Driving Its Growth?

The vivotif market has experienced notable expansion in recent years, with a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Key factors contributing to this growth include:

• Market valuation stood at $XX million in 2024.

• It is projected to rise to $XX million in 2025.

• The market is growing at a CAGR of XX%.

This growth has been fueled by an increase in international travel, a rising incidence of typhoid fever, rapid urbanization, improved healthcare accessibility, and higher disposable income levels.

What Is the Expected Market Size and Growth Rate of the Global Vivotif Market?

The vivotif market is expected to sustain its growth momentum in the coming years. Key projections include:

• The market is forecasted to reach $XX million by 2029.

• It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of XX%.

The surge in market demand is attributed to growing awareness of vaccination benefits, a higher prevalence of typhoid fever, increased adoption of oral vaccines, advancements in vaccine development, and expanded research initiatives. Emerging trends in the forecast period include a growing preference for oral vaccines, an emphasis on travel vaccinations, the integration of vivotif into travel health kits, the development of combination vaccines, and a broader shift toward preventive healthcare.

What Is the Key Driver Behind the Growth of the Vivotif Market?

One of the primary drivers of the vivotif market is the increasing incidence of typhoid fever. This bacterial infection, caused by Salmonella Typhi, spreads through contaminated food and water, leading to fever, abdominal pain, and fatigue. The rising number of typhoid cases, particularly in lower-income regions, is linked to inadequate sanitation, limited access to clean water, and growing antibiotic resistance. Vivotif plays a crucial role in mitigating typhoid outbreaks by offering an effective oral vaccine, especially in areas with poor sanitation infrastructure.

According to GOV.UK data published in August 2024, approximately 645 cases of typhoid fever were recorded in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland in 2023, compared to 470 cases in 2022, highlighting a year-over-year increase in disease prevalence.

Which Industry Leaders Are Influencing the Growth of the Vivotif Market?

Leading companies driving the vivotif market include Bavarian Nordic A/S. These industry players play a significant role in shaping market trends and expanding global accessibility to vivotif vaccines.

How Is the Vivotif Market Segmented, and What Are the Key Regional Insights?

The vivotif market is segmented based on several criteria:

• By Clinical Indication: Typhoid and other indications.

• By Distribution Channel: Direct sales, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies.

• By End-User: Adults and pediatric populations.

Which Regions Are Leading in the Vivotif Market?

From a regional perspective, the Asia-Pacific region emerged as the dominant market for vivotif in 2024. The report provides comprehensive insights into market performance across key regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

