Redwood to Host Second Cross-Border Logistics Council Amid Trade Uncertainty

Industry Leaders Discuss Solutions for Navigating Tariff Disruption, Cross-Border Challenges

CHICAGO and MONTERREY, Mexico, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid ongoing trade uncertainties and fluctuating tariff policies between the United States and Mexico, Redwood Logistics, with its subsidiary, Redwood Mexico, (collectively “Redwood”) , is set to host the second Cross-Border Logistics Council (CBLC) in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico on Thursday, April 10, 2025. The event will bring together shippers, manufacturers, policy analysts, trade experts, and logistics partners to address the challenges of cross-border commerce and explore opportunities within the current geopolitical climate.

"The back-and-forth of U.S. trade policies is creating significant headaches for companies," said Jordan Dewart, President, Redwood Mexico. "Service providers and shippers are struggling to anticipate demand, manage capacity at the border, and mitigate delays. Events like the CBLC are designed to give our customers the tools, insights, and partnerships they need to remain agile and resilient in the face of ongoing disruptions."

The recent pause of proposed 25% tariffs on Mexican imports, just after shippers ramped up border activity in anticipation of their implementation, highlights the need for strategic guidance and support. The CBLC is intended to help businesses not only manage these disruptions but also unlock the value Mexico holds as a nearshoring and trade partner.

The CBLC features a robust lineup of sessions , panel discussions, and networking opportunities with prominent industry leaders, such as David Eaton, Vice President, American Chamber of Commerce of Mexico (AMCHAM) Northeast Division; Grace Lingow, General Director, AMCHAM; Mariana Raphael, General Director, Connecting Mexico; and more.

Key topics at the event include updates to the Agreement between the United States of America, the United Mexican States, and Canada (USMCA), infrastructure requirements, foreign direct investment, compliance strategies, and supply chain optimization, all explored from diverse perspectives. Gontor, one of the largest customs brokers, will address the challenges in navigating compliance, Camara Nacional Del Autotranporte De Carga (CANACAR), representing the interests of Mexican trucking and transportation companies, will delve into the geopolitical impacts on businesses.

"Despite the challenges, Mexico remains an invaluable manufacturing and trade partner," Dewart emphasized. "Shippers who align with the right logistics providers can leverage Mexico's strategic advantages and remain competitive even in the face of disruption from proposed tariff policies."

Redwood plays a vital role in helping businesses optimize their cross-border supply chains. With a team of experts and facilities on both sides of the border, Redwood combines local expertise with robust technology solutions to guide customers through complex regulatory landscapes, mitigate risks, and capitalize on market opportunities.

"Our mission is to help shippers adapt and thrive despite uncertainty," Dewart added. "Redwood is committed to providing innovative solutions and unwavering support for our customers."

Additionally, Redwood will host a Women in Logistics (WIL) breakfast prior to the CBLC event, celebrating the achievements, leadership and advice of women in the industry. Featured speakers include customers Karin Helgren, Senior Manager Inbound Logistics at Four Hands, Shirley Garrison, Associate Director of Transportation, Logistics, and Trade Compliance at Kubota and moderator Lily Chang, Senior Advisor at Amateras AEA. These industry leaders will share insights on cultural shifts they’ve experienced while working between Mexico and the U.S. and discuss the strategic partnerships shaping the future of cross-border logistics, emphasizing the role of women in pushing the industry forward.

