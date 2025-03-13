TenderAlpha Launches Daily Macro Government Contracting Data Feed for Real-Time Public Spending Insights

SOFIA, Bulgaria, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TenderAlpha, a leading provider of global government contracts and supply chain data solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its Daily Macro Government Contract Spending Data Feed (TenderAlpha Macro). This new offering provides real-time visibility into over $1.8 trillion in aggregated annual public procurement spending, giving institutional investors unparalleled insights into government expenditure trends and macroeconomic signals worldwide.

Built upon TenderAlpha’s Global Unified Government Contract Awards Data Feed, the new macro product delivers daily aggregated government spending data for more than 40 countries, including the United States, all EEA member states, the UK, Canada, India, Brazil, and a wide range of Asian and Latin American economies.

Users can customize the data delivery frequency—daily, weekly, or monthly—to fit their workflow. With 15+ years of historical data dating back to 2010, the feed enables robust time series analysis, fiscal trend tracking, and backtesting of macro and fixed income strategies.

Key Features

Aggregated Spending Metrics – Track daily public procurement spending and contract volume in USD to uncover granular insights into public sector activity and capital allocation.

– Track daily public procurement spending and contract volume in USD to uncover granular insights into public sector activity and capital allocation. Real-Time Data Availability – Access new government spending data as soon as it becomes publicly available, supporting faster, better-informed investment decisions.

– Access new government spending data as soon as it becomes publicly available, supporting faster, better-informed investment decisions. Sectoral Level Breakdown – Analyze public spending at the industry level, with detailed data across key sectors such as defense, industrials, AI & cybersecurity, enterprise software, and pharmaceuticals.



Data Scope & Insights

In 2024 , global government contract awards averaged nearly $5 billion per day .

, global government contract awards averaged nearly . The US alone accounted for $1.6 billion in federal contracts daily, while the EU-27 averaged $2.08 billion in daily public procurement.

alone accounted for in federal contracts daily, while the averaged in daily public procurement. Defense remains the largest sector, making up 40% of total spend, but significant and growing allocations are seen in AI & cybersecurity, enterprise software, and healthcare/pharma, especially across the US and Europe.



Use Cases

Macroeconomic Indicators Monitoring – Track fiscal redistribution in real time by country to assess macroeconomic impact and forecast implications for GDP, inflation, and national debt.

– Track fiscal redistribution in real time by country to assess macroeconomic impact and forecast implications for GDP, inflation, and national debt. Macro Strategies Enhancement – Identify shifts in government priorities and economic activity by evaluating sectoral and regional spending patterns to power data-driven macro trading strategies.

– Identify shifts in government priorities and economic activity by evaluating sectoral and regional spending patterns to power data-driven macro trading strategies. Empowering Fixed Income Investors – Monitor government spending trends to evaluate sovereign creditworthiness, anticipate interest rate movements, and refine bond and CDS pricing models.



TenderAlpha remains focused on evolving its product suite to meet the growing demand for transparency, timeliness, and precision in public sector data analytics.

About TenderAlpha

Founded in 2014, Bizportal is a leading provider of global government contracting and supply chain data solutions, operating mainly under the TenderAlpha brand name. The company delivers high-quality, structured data products designed to support investment analysis, risk assessment, and market intelligence. TenderAlpha serves financial institutions, asset managers, and research professionals by offering deep insights into public procurement trends across more than 55 countries. For more information, visit www.tenderalpha.com.

To learn more or request a demo, please email us hello@bizportal.co or contact us directly through our website

