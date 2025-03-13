Aduro Clean Technologies and NexGen Polymers Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on HCT Demonstration Plant

Collaboration will support feedstock logistics, site selection and regulatory planning as Aduro plans for demonstration plant deployment

LONDON, Ontario, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower-value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with NexGen Polymers (“NexGen”). This MOU details a framework for a proposed collaboration to develop a demonstration-scale Hydrochemolytic™ Technology (“HCT”) plant including securing feedstock supply, potential site selection, and plant operations to optimise data generation for the future development of configurable commercial solutions.

NexGen Polymers, a leading supplier and broker of virgin and recycled polymers, brings over 30 years of experience in polymer supply chain management, infrastructure, and logistics. The company specializes in securing, storing, and distributing polymer feedstocks through its extensive logistics network, which includes warehousing, rail, and truck infrastructure. This partnership will leverage NexGen’s expertise to support key operational requirements for Aduro’s planned demonstration facility.

Aduro is currently constructing its Next Generation Process (“NGP”) HCT pilot plant, targeted for commissioning in Q3 2025. This pilot plant will serve as a key scale-up step, generating critical data to support the transition to a larger demonstration plant. With the anticipated successful commissioning and testing of the pilot plant, Aduro plans to advance toward a demonstration-scale facility, initially designed to process 8,000 tons per year.

The MOU and respective collaboration with NexGen align with Aduro’s strategic goals, ensuring its scale-up program is progressing efficiently by implementing the long lead items necessary for the deployment of the demonstration plant concurrently with the buildout of its NGP plant. The collaboration is a natural continuation and ideal fit as Aduro moves toward real-world deployment of its technology and will focus on evaluating critical feasibility factors needed for site selection, logistics, and feedstock supply, including data on material characterization, volume, and cost, setting the stage for the next phase of Aduro’s commercialization strategy.

The MOU is comprised of three stage-gated phases. Phases two and three of the MOU are non-binding and outline a framework for the execution of a potential joint venture agreement as well as a proposed collaboration on the commissioning and operations of a demonstration plant. The technology, including any improvements or modifications made during the proposed joint venture, will remain the sole and exclusive property of Aduro. Phase one is binding between Aduro and NexGen and outlines activities where the parties will collaborate on critical feasibility factors that lay the groundwork for the next demonstration plant, including:

Feedstock Brokerage Services – Develop a robust supply chain strategy to ensure reliable sourcing of waste polymers. This includes inventory management, securing feedstock agreements, transportation planning, and warehousing necessary to maintain consistent plant operations.



Site Selection, Evaluation, and Preparation – Assess NexGen’s facilities and identify appropriate locations for the demonstration plant. This includes evaluating infrastructure, utilities, zoning regulations, and future expansion potential, as well as ensuring sufficient access for transportation and logistics operations.



Site Permitting, Zoning, and Building Approvals – Address all regulatory and compliance requirements, including zoning approval, building permits, environmental compliance, operational safety, and emissions regulations. This step ensures that the site can legally and efficiently accommodate the demonstration plant as well as any future modifications.



Preliminary Engineering and Business Model Development – Define the demonstration plant’s key design, process, and operational parameters while establishing a commercialization framework for future scaled-up units. This includes evaluating process efficiency, cost structures, and potential licensing or deployment models for broader industry adoption.



“Aligned with our strategic objectives, commencement of work on the demonstration plant is a critical step in our path toward commercialization,” said Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro Clean Technologies. “NexGen is a strong partner with extensive industry experience and the resources necessary to support and expedite this process. We look forward to collaborating with them as we advance the implementation of our commercialization strategy.”

“At NexGen, we are committed to providing our clients with innovative and sustainable polymer solutions,” said Daniel Peretz, President of NexGen Polymers. “Collaborating with Aduro allows us to explore a next-generation technology that can help bridge the gap between plastic waste and circularity. We look forward to working together to validate its potential at scale.”

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

About NexGen Polymers

NexGen Polymers is a company with over 30 years of experience in brokering and managing polymer waste streams globally. The company provides infrastructure and logistics services, including warehousing, washing, rail and truck docking, as well as potential space for industrial operations. NexGen’s primary objectives in this collaboration are securing a long-term contract for logistics services, supplying waste plastic feedstock, leasing its industrial site for plant operations, and financially contributing to site development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, Aduro’s construction of its Next Generation Process (NGP) Hydrochemolytic™ Technology (HCT) pilot plant, targeted for commissioning in Q3 2025; that the pilot plant will serve as a key scale-up step for the Company, generating critical data to support the transition to a larger demonstration plant; that with the successful commissioning and testing of the pilot plant, Aduro plans to advance toward a demonstration-scale facility, initially designed to process 8,000 tons per year; that the collaboration is a natural continuation and ideal fit as the Company moves towards real-world deployment of its technology and its intention to focus on evaluating critical feasibility factors needed for site selection, logistics, and feedstock supply, including data on material characterization, volume, and cost, setting the stage for the next phase of Aduro’s commercialization strategy; the expectation that NexGen is a strong partner with extensive industry experience and the resources necessary to support and expedite this process; that the Company will look to collaborate with NexGen as it advances implementation of its commercialization strategy; that the collaboration will allow Aduro to explore a next-generation technology that can help bridge the gap between plastic waste and circularity; and the expectation that the Company will work with NexGen to validate its potential at scale. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include, but are not limited to, adverse market conditions, delays in constructing the NGP HCT pilot plant, and potential challenges in commissioning the plant by Q3 2025; risks related to generating critical data to support the transition to a larger demonstration plant, and the ability to successfully scale up to a demonstration-scale facility designed to process 8,000 tons per year; risks associated with evaluating critical feasibility factors for site selection, logistics, and feedstock supply, including data on material characterization, volume, and cost; reliance on NexGen’s industry experience and resources to support and expedite the process; potential challenges in collaborating effectively with NexGen to advance the implementation of the commercialization strategy; and risks related to validating the potential of the next-generation technology at scale, including unforeseen technical issues, regulatory hurdles, and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.





