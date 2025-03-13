FactSet Appoints Kevin Toomey as Head of Investor Relations

NORWALK, Conn., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE: FDS) (NASDAQ: FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, announced today that it has appointed Kevin Toomey as Head of Investor Relations, effective immediately. He will replace Yet He, who served as Interim Head of Investor Relations and will now continue in his role as FactSet's Treasurer and Head of Financial Planning and Analysis.

“I want to thank Yet for his outstanding leadership and contributions to maintaining strong investor engagement during his time in the investor relations role,” said Helen Shan, Chief Financial Officer at FactSet.

“It has been a privilege to lead FactSet’s investor relations efforts,” said Yet He. “I am confident that Kevin’s extensive expertise in financial markets and investor engagement will bring tremendous value to our company and our stakeholders.”

Toomey brings over two decades of experience in investor relations, equity research, and financial markets. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Investor Relations at Secureworks, where he led strategic communications and investor engagement during key company transformations.

Prior to that, Toomey was Head of Investor Relations at Latch, Inc., where he established the company’s first investor relations program following its initial public offering. Earlier in his career, Toomey spent over a decade at Citigroup Inc. in senior roles in equity research and global TMT specialist sales.

“We are delighted to welcome Kevin to FactSet,” said Shan. “His deep expertise in investor relations, capital markets, and financial analysis will be invaluable as we communicate our strategy and financial performance to the investment community and other key stakeholders.”

Toomey holds an MBA in Finance from Fordham University and a BA in Economics from the College of the Holy Cross.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) helps the financial community to see more, think bigger, and work better. Our digital platform and enterprise solutions deliver financial data, analytics, and open technology to more than 8,200 global clients, including over 218,000 individual users. Clients across the buy-side and sell-side, as well as wealth managers, private equity firms, and corporations, achieve more every day with our comprehensive and connected content, flexible next-generation workflow solutions, and client-centric specialized support. As a member of the S&P 500, we are committed to sustainable growth and have been recognized among the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Glassdoor as a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award winner. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

