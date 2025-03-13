Cority Welcomes New CFO and CMO

New leadership to spur innovation and growth to support global market presence and customers' shifting needs

TORONTO, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, the global leader in enterprise Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) and Sustainability software, announced the appointment of two key executives, Sukaran Mehta as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), following the promotion of Ryan Magee to CEO, and Eric Olson as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). These strategic appointments are part of a broader investment in both leadership and innovation, including the acquisition of Meddbase and an increase in R&D development for 2025. These underscore Cority’s commitment to providing the leading comprehensive management solutions in the EHS and sustainability markets and guiding customers in the global shift from fragmented compliance to holistic business practices.

"With the appointments of Sukaran and Eric, we are gearing up for the next chapter in Cority’s story," said Ryan Magee, CEO of Cority. "We've been a trusted partner in helping businesses create safe, healthy, and sustainable workplaces for the past 40 years, and we're doubling down now to invest in our technology and our team so we can lead the way forward for the next chapter in our industry."

Sukaran Mehta joins Cority at a critical juncture as the company reaches a major inflection point. In his role, Mehta will lead financial strategies to propel the company’s growth and enhance CorityOne , the company's SaaS-based and integrated EHS & sustainability ecosystem. Sukaran has recently been a CFO at Docebo, a publicly traded company. His leadership comes at a time when customers’ needs are evolving into long-term responsible operations. Mehta brings 16 years of experience across technology, financial services, private equity, and venture capital, managing key financial operations, including business planning and systems implementation. His previous tenure at RBC included projects including the acquisition of City National Bank. Beginning his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Mehta holds academic and professional qualifications from the National University of Ireland and is a certified CPA, CA in Ontario, and an FCA in Ireland. "I am thrilled to join the Cority team and build upon the strong systems already in place to help scale this dynamic company and cement its leadership in the market."

Eric Olson joins as CMO. Known for his ability to orchestrate go-to-market strategies across marketing, sales, and product, Olson is also an outspoken health and safety advocate outside of work. In the newly created role of CMO, Olson will be responsible for helping Cority stand out in the market and better reach the customers who need their solutions most. He joins after six years at Quickbase, an AI-powered work management platform, where he helped re-position the brand and verticalize the go-to-market. Prior to that, he was CMO at Sovos, the always-on compliance company, where he created the global brand and grew revenue more than 3X in his four-year tenure.

"I’m grateful for the chance to work on advancing Cority’s mission of making the world a healthier and safer place, something that is close to my heart," said Olson. "The opportunity to integrate the important work of our customers into the day-to-day operations of every business is immense, and I’m looking forward to helping more people discover what I have - that Cority is the one company capable of achieving that lofty goal," said Olson.

Together, Olson and Mehta join a seasoned executive team at Cority, including Ryan Magee, CEO; Pablo Neiman, CCO; Ted Kail and Atish Ghosh, CPOs; and Amanda Smith, EVP. This team's combined expertise will steer Cority towards its mission to establish itself as the definitive leader in EHS and sustainability solutions.

About Cority

Cority gives every employee from the field to the boardroom the power to make a difference, reducing risks and creating a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world. For over 35 years, Cority’s people-first software solutions have been built by EHS and sustainability experts who know the pressures businesses face. Time-tested, scalable, and configurable, CorityOne is the responsible business platform that combines datasets from across the organization to enable improved efficiencies, actionable insights, data-driven decisions, and more accurate reporting on performance. Trusted by over 1,500 organizations worldwide, Cority deeply cares about helping people work toward a better future for everyone. To learn more about Cority or to book a demo, visit www.cority.com .

Contact

Natalie Rizk

RiotMind

natalier@theriotmind.agency

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.