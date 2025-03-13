Frozen Chicken Market Size is Thriving Worldwide $46.5 Billion by 2032 With CAGR of 7.8%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global frozen chicken market generated $22.2 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $46.5 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032.The increasing consumer demand for convenient, ready-to-cook food solutions as well as rising advancements in freezing and packaging technologies are driving the growth of the frozen chicken market. However, rising challenges in supply chain logistics, including transportation disruptions and cold storage failures, are factors restraining the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the rising investments in improved freezing and packaging technologies, along with expanding e-commerce channels, are expected to unlock rewarding growth opportunities in the global frozen chicken market during the forecast period.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A47522 The chicken drumstick sub-segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to the growing versatility, convenience, and affordability of chicken drumsticks, driving increasing consumer preference for quick and easy meal solutions. Its popularity surged as rising demand for diverse and flavorful meal options boosted sales volumes, particularly in price-sensitive markets.The chicken nuggets sub-segment dominated the global frozen chicken market share in 2022, holding a major share of 35.0%. This dominance is expected to continue till 2032, growing with a CAGR of 8.2%. This growth is mainly because of the increasing consumer demand for convenient, ready-to-eat options amidst busy lifestyles. Additionally, the versatile nature of chicken nuggets, appealing to both adults and children, boosted their popularity and market share.The supermarkets/hypermarkets sub-segment dominated the global frozen chicken market share in 2022, holding a major share of 50.7%. This sub-segment is expected to hold a leading market share of 50.3% by 2032. This growth is mainly because of the growing consumer inclination towards one-stop shopping destinations, which not only increases foot traffic but also amplifies sales for supermarkets/hypermarkets. Their ability to offer diverse frozen chicken products, coupled with competitive pricing and promotional strategies, is driving their dominance in the market.Buy This Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/frozen-chicken-market/purchase-options The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global frozen chicken market in 2022, holding a major share of 44.0%. The dominance of this region is expected to continue by rising with a CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period. This is mainly due to increasing urbanization, which is driving up demand for convenient and ready-to-cook food solutions. Additionally, rising improvements in cold chain infrastructure and logistics are boosting the availability and accessibility of frozen chicken products in the region.Leading Players in the Frozen Chicken Market:Inghams Group LimitedCargill, IncorporatedPerdue Farms, Inc.Pilgrim's Pride CorporationJBS S.A.BRF S.A.Hormel Foods CorporationTyson Foods, Inc.Farbest FoodsSanderson Farms, Inc.Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A47522 The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global frozen chicken market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

