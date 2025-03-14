Blockchain in Telecom Market Poised to Reach USD 20.0 Billion, Expanding at an 18.08% CAGR by 2035

Blockchain in Telecom Market Size

NEW YORK,, NY, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), According to MRFR, the Blockchain in Telecom Market Size was valued at USD 2.72 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand from USD 3.21 billion in 2024 to USD 20.0 billion by 2035, achieving a CAGR of 18.08% during the forecast period (2025–2035).Blockchain technology is revolutionizing various industries, and the telecommunications sector is no exception. Market Key Players:Key Companies in the Blockchain in Telecom Market Include• Chorus• Accenture• Verizon• IBM• Coinbase• Deutsche Telekom• AT and T• Microsoft• Telefonica• TMobile• Ericsson• Orange• Ripple• Nokia• HuaweiThese organizations are at the forefront of developing blockchain solutions tailored to meet the unique demands of telecommunications, from enhancing data security to streamlining operations.Market Segmentation:The blockchain in telecom market growth can be segmented based on application, technology, deployment type, service type, and end-user. Applications encompass identity management, fraud management, smart contracts, and connectivity provisioning. Technological segmentation includes public, private, and hybrid blockchain frameworks. Deployment types are categorized into cloud-based and on-premises solutions, while service types range from managed services to consulting. End-users primarily consist of mobile telecom operators, fixed-line carriers, and network equipment manufacturers. Market Dynamics:The telecom industry's increasing focus on detecting and preventing fraud is a significant driver for blockchain adoption. Blockchain's decentralized ledger system offers enhanced security, reducing the risk of fraudulent activities. Additionally, the rise of 5G technology and the Internet of Things (IoT) necessitates robust security and efficient connectivity solutions, further propelling blockchain integration in telecom. However, challenges such as regulatory compliance and scalability issues remain pertinent, requiring continuous innovation and collaboration among stakeholders. Recent Developments:The telecom sector has witnessed several advancements in blockchain applications. For instance, the Carrier Blockchain Study Group (CBSG) announced partnerships with companies like Axiata and PLDT to redefine telecom operations using blockchain technology. Such collaborations aim to enhance data security, streamline billing processes, and improve overall operational efficiency.Regional Analysis:Regionally, North America holds a dominant position in the blockchain in telecom market outlook , driven by early adoption of advanced technologies and a strong presence of key industry players. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also witnessing significant growth, with increasing investments in digital infrastructure and supportive government regulations fostering blockchain adoption. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are progressively exploring blockchain solutions, albeit at a varying pace, due to differing levels of technological advancement and market readiness. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are progressively exploring blockchain solutions, albeit at a varying pace, due to differing levels of technological advancement and market readiness.In conclusion, blockchain technology is poised to transform the telecommunications industry by addressing critical challenges and unlocking new opportunities. In conclusion, blockchain technology is poised to transform the telecommunications industry by addressing critical challenges and unlocking new opportunities. As the market continues to evolve, stakeholders must navigate the dynamic landscape with strategic foresight to harness the full potential of blockchain in telecom. 