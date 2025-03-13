Fermentation Chemical Market is Projected US$ 140.1 Billion, Expanding at 5.2% CAGR by 2034 | Fact.MR Analysis

Fermentation Chemical Market

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global market for fermentation chemicals is projected to increase from a value of US$ 84.4 billion in 2024 to US$ 140.1 billion by the end of 2034. Fact.MR’s latest and extensive study forecasts the market to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034.Fermentation chemicals or acids play a crucial role in starting various types of fermentation reactions. They help expedite the fermentation process chemically to save time when used as an accelerator or catalyst in a reaction. Companies use fermentation chemicals to shorten reaction times and lower the manufacturing cost of their finished goods.Focus areas in this space include developing new fermentation-derived products, increasing sustainability, optimizing process efficiency, and investigating substitute feedstocks. Innovation in this field is being driven by industry-academia collaboration, allowing for the development of high-performance and environment-friendly fermentation chemicals.Importing and exporting fermentation chemicals is being made easier by trade agreements and laws. Trade grants such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) have made it easier for member countries to seamlessly trade fermentation chemicals.North America accounts for around one-third share of global sales of fermentation chemicals, with East Asia also considered a lucrative market. Industrial, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical applications will continue bringing in high revenues for market players over the coming years.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7406 Key Takeaways from Market Study:The global fermentation chemical market has been analyzed to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% and reach US$ 140.1 billion by the end of 2034.The market in North America is projected to advance at a CAGR of 5.6% and offer an absolute opportunity of US$ 19.1 billion by 2034.East Asia accounts for 21.8% of the global market share in 2024 and is expected to generate an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 12.4 billion between 2024 and 2034.Food & beverage applications are estimated to generate an absolute dollar opportunity US$ 10.6 billion between 2024 and 2034.Sales of liquid fermentation chemicals are estimated at US$ 49.7 billion in 2024, which equals to 58.9% market share."With the natural and environment-friendly trend expanding worldwide, it will benefit the market for fermentation chemicals over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Fermentation Chemical Market:BASF SE; Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company; Cargill Incorporated; Dow Inc.; AB Enzymes; Chr. Hansen /S, DSM; Ajinomoto Co., Inc.; Novozymes A/S; Evonik Industries AG; Amano Enzyme, Inc.; MicroBiopharm Japan Co., Ltd.; Biocon; INVISTA; Other Prominent Players.Market Development:Leading manufacturers of fermentation chemicals are BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company, Cargill Incorporated, Dow Inc., AB Enzymes, Chr. Hansen /S, DSM, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Novozymes A/S, Evonik Industries AG, Amano Enzyme, Inc., MicroBiopharm Japan Co., Ltd., Biocon, and INVISTA.In January 2022, Evonik Industries AG constructed the first Rhamnolipids manufacturing plant in the world on an industrial scale. The process that produces Rhamnolipids is sugar fermentation. Rhamnolipids are a mild and ecological alternative that provide good foaming qualities due to their biodegradation.Fermentation Chemical Market News:In June 2022, a new bio-based and biodegradable polyamide from renewable feedstock and fermentation processes was launched by BASF SE. Polyamide 6.10, is designed for textile, automotive, and packaging end-uses.In 2020, Cargill announced that a new lactic acid produced through fermentation would be included in its lineup of bio-based products. The lactic acid is produced using a patented fermentation process and will be used in food, personal care, and industrial applications. It will serve the increasing demand for renewable and sustainable options.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7406 More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global fermentation chemical market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study reveals essential insights based on product type (alcohol fermentation, enzymes, organic acids, others (amino acids, etc.)), form (liquid, powder), and application (industrial, food & beverages, nutritional & pharmaceuticals, plastics & fibers, others (agriculture, etc.)), across seven major seven regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:The global bio-based platform chemicals market is estimated at US$ 17.6 Billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach US$ 35.3 Billion by 2033, growing with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2033.The aroma chemicals market reached a valuation of US$ 5.11 Billion by 2021, and is likely to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 1.0% in 2022, closing at US$ 5.21 Billion. Furthermore, across the 2022-2032 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a whopping 4.7% CAGR, reaching US$ 8.11 Billion.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.