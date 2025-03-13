Malatya Apricot | Natural Dried Apricots Supplier and Exporter

Malatya Apricot 5 Kg Carton Box Natural Dried Apricots 12.5 Kg Carton Box Natural Dried Apricots Natural Dried Apricots 200 - 400 gr Small Packaging Before and After Natural Dried Apricots

We are a leading natural dried apricots supplier and exporter dedicated to providing high-quality, sustainably sourced dried apricots from Malatya, Turkey

Natural dried apricots supplier and exporter play a crucial role in shaping the industry’s future. Companies that emphasize quality control, traceability, and sustainable practices” — Ertugrul Evliyaoglu

MALATYA, BATTALGAZI, TURKEY, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Malatya, Turkey, is globally recognized as the leading producer of high-quality dried apricots. The region’s unique climate, characterized by hot summers and cold winters, provides the ideal conditions for apricot cultivation. The combination of fertile soil and traditional farming techniques has allowed Malatya to maintain its reputation as the premier source of natural dried apricots. ( https://www.doc-developpement-durable.org/file/Culture/Arbres-Fruitiers/FICHES_ARBRES/abricotier/Malatya%20World-s%20Capital%20of%20Apricot%20Culture-chronica_hort.pdf )

A Naturally Nutritious Delicacy

Natural dried apricots from Malatya are renowned for their rich taste and exceptional nutritional value. Unlike sulfur-treated dried apricots, these are dried naturally under the sun without any preservatives or additives. As a result, they develop a darker color and an intense, naturally sweet flavor. natural dried apricots are a valuable source of fiber, antioxidants, and essential minerals such as potassium and iron, making them a nutritious addition to a balanced diet.

Traditional and Sustainable Production Process

The production of Malatya’s natural sun-dried apricots follows a meticulous process to preserve quality and authenticity:

1. Harvesting – Apricots are carefully handpicked at peak ripeness to ensure maximum sweetness and nutritional content.

2. Pitting – The fruits are gently pitted, maintaining their shape and quality.

3. Sun-Drying – Pitted apricots are naturally dried under the sun, free from sulfur or artificial preservatives.

4. Sorting and Grading – Once dried, they are classified based on size, texture, and quality according to international standards.

5. Packaging – The apricots are hygienically packed to retain freshness and ensure safe transportation to global markets.

Global Demand for Malatya Apricots

With the rising preference for natural and chemical-free food products, Malatya’s natural dried apricots are gaining popularity worldwide. They are widely used in various cuisines and as a healthy snack alternative. The region’s commitment to quality ensures that its dried apricots meet international food safety standards and appeal to health-conscious consumers across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia.

Cultural Significance and Heritage

Malatya takes pride in its deep-rooted connection to apricot farming. The city celebrates its annual Apricot Festival every July, highlighting the fruit’s cultural and economic importance. This event attracts visitors who wish to experience traditional harvesting methods and explore the rich history of apricot production in the region.

About Malatya Apricot Industry

Malatya’s apricot producers are dedicated to maintaining sustainable and high-quality production practices. With a strong focus on meeting global market demands, the industry continues to innovate while preserving traditional methods that have been passed down for generations.

