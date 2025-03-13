Data Catalog Market Showing Impressive Growth During Forecast Period 2023-2032

Allied Market Research - Logo

The Data Catalog Market is growing rapidly, driven by AI, data governance, and analytics needs, with strong adoption in enterprises worldwide.

Data catalog is a database instance which is designed to help organizations find and manage large amount of data, including tables, files, and databases stored in the company's ERP, e-commerce systems, and human resources. It centralizes metadata at one location to provide a full view of each piece of data across databases and contains information about the data's location, profile comments, statistics, and summaries. Many organizations nowadays have a large volume of structured and unstructured data which requires easy access from different storage sources and is important to gain better insights for making business-related decisions. It has the capabilities which help users, such as analysts, data scientists, or developers to discover and consume data sources. Data catalog market size is set to increase as it provides a crowdsourcing arrangement of metadata and annotations that permits every user to contribute their knowledge.Increase in the growth of self-analytics data, proliferation of data in the modern world, and growing demand for business intelligence tools are the major drivers of the market. In addition, real-time availability of data, which helps to reduce the cost of infrastructure and gain business insights, fuels the data catalog market growth. However, lack of standardization in data management and data security & privacy concerns among different enterprises hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, surge in the investment in the AI-enabled data catalog solutions and rise in automation technology are anticipated to create major opportunities in the data catalog market. The market is segmented into component, deployment mode, organization size, data consumer, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, it is segmented into solution and services. By deployment mode, it is categorized into on-premise and cloud. As per organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. In terms of data consumer, data catalog market is divided into business intelligence tools, enterprise applications, and mobile & web applications. As per industry vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, retail & E-commerce, manufacturing, government & defense, energy & utilities, IT & telecom, education, healthcare, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The key players profiled in the data catalog market analysis are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Collibra, Alation Inc., Altair Engineering, Inc., Informatica, Alteryx, Inc., Zaloni, and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com). The current and future data catalog market trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness of the market. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS: 1. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global data catalog market size along with the current trends & future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. 2. Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the data catalog market share is provided. 3. Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the data catalog industry. 4. The quantitative analysis of the market is provided to determine the market potential. 