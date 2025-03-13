Breaking Barriers in Decentralized Trading – YELPRO Joins XT.COM

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM is pleased to announce the listing of YELP (YELPRO), a decentralized exchange (DEX) platform built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The YELP/USDT trading pair is now available in the Innovation Zone (DeFi), offering traders access to a secure, low-cost, and community-driven trading ecosystem.





YELPRO: Powering a New Era of DeFi

YELPRO is the foundation of an advanced decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem designed to improve the way users trade, stake, and invest. Built on Binance Smart Chain, YELPRO addresses key challenges in the DeFi sector, such as high transaction fees, security risks, and inefficient trading mechanisms.

With YELPRO, users gain access to:

Trading – A fast, low-cost DEX experience with deep liquidity.

– A fast, low-cost DEX experience with deep liquidity. Staking – Passive income opportunities through staking rewards.

– Passive income opportunities through staking rewards. Yield Farming – Liquidity incentives for maximizing returns.

– Liquidity incentives for maximizing returns. Governance – Community-driven decision-making powered by YELP tokens.

By integrating these features, YELPRO offers a seamless, efficient, and rewarding trading experience, with users actively participating in the platform’s growth.

Why YELPRO is a Game-Changer in Crypto Trading

YELPRO is redefining decentralized trading through a secure, efficient, and community-focused model. Key features include:

Built on Binance Smart Chain – Utilizes BSC’s low fees and high-speed transactions for efficient trading.

– Utilizes BSC’s low fees and high-speed transactions for efficient trading. Enhanced Security – Smart contract audits and decentralized governance ensure a safe environment.

– Smart contract audits and decentralized governance ensure a safe environment. Multiple Earning Opportunities – Staking and yield farming provide long-term passive income.

– Staking and yield farming provide long-term passive income. Community Governance – Token holders influence platform updates and policies through voting.

– Token holders influence platform updates and policies through voting. Cross-Chain Compatibility – Designed to integrate with other blockchain networks for broader access.



With a focus on decentralization and user empowerment, YELPRO provides a next-generation DeFi platform that prioritizes security, scalability, and sustainability.

Revolutionizing DeFi with Speed, Security, and Community

Decentralized finance is evolving quickly, but challenges like high transaction fees, liquidity issues, and complicated user interfaces continue to slow its widespread adoption. YELPRO is tackling these obstacles head-on by offering a seamless, cost-effective, and user-friendly experience. By reducing gas fees, traders can execute transactions affordably, making DeFi more accessible to a wider audience. A deep liquidity pool further enhances the experience, allowing for smooth, uninterrupted trading with minimal slippage, ensuring greater market stability.

Beyond trading, YELPRO empowers its users through a governance model that puts decision-making in the hands of token holders. This decentralized system ensures that the platform evolves based on community input rather than centralized control. Additionally, YELPRO integrates optimized yield farming, rewarding liquidity providers while maintaining economic sustainability. Through these advancements, YELPRO is making DeFi more accessible, rewarding, and transparent, setting the stage for the next wave of decentralized financial growth.

What XT.COM Users Gain from the YELP Listing

With YELP now trading on XT.COM, users gain access to a decentralized ecosystem designed for trading, staking, and governance. This listing provides:

A secure and efficient way to trade YELP/USDT in the Innovation Zone.

Opportunities to stake and farm YELP tokens for passive rewards.

A chance to participate in decentralized governance and shape the platform’s evolution.

Exposure to a DeFi project that aims to expand its cross-chain functionality and community-driven economy.

XT.COM remains committed to supporting innovative DeFi projects that offer real utility and long-term growth opportunities for traders and investors.

Dive Deeper Into the YELPRO Ecosystem

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 7.8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. XT.COM crypto exchange supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot trading , margin trading , and futures trading together with an aggregated NFT marketplace . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

Trade YELP/USDT on XT.COM Today

Join the future of decentralized finance by trading YELP/USDT in the Innovation Zone (DeFi). Start earning, staking, and participating in a truly community-driven DeFi ecosystem.

Risk Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency trading involves risks, including significant price volatility and potential losses. XT.COM provides this information for reference only and assumes no responsibility for trading losses. Trade cautiously and responsibly.

