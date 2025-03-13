Apollino Unveils the World’s First All-Age Electric Off-Road Motorcycle Lineup, Strengthening Market Leadership in the Billion-Dollar Industry

Industry Leaders Convene in Hangzhou to Shape the Future of Electric Off-Road Riding

HANGZHOU, China, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The electric off-road motorcycle industry is undergoing unprecedented growth, driven by the convergence of professional racing, advanced electric technology, and a surging outdoor adventure culture. During the Global Electric Off-Road Innovation Summit held in Hangzhou, Apollino (Zhejiang Apollo Sports Technology Co., Ltd.) officially launched the world’s first comprehensive electric off-road motorcycle lineup—the RFN® “Warrior” Series, designed for riders of all ages, from ages 2 to professional-level competitors. Alongside this milestone, the company unveiled its Global Expansion Strategy 3.0, signaling a new era in the industry’s evolution from product-based competition to ecosystem-based growth. Over the next three years, Apollino aims to double its market share in international markets.

The summit brought together distributors, industry leaders, investors, professional racers, academic experts, and media representatives from over 40 countries, including the United States, Europe, Japan, and Australia. Discussions focused on technological advancements, market trends, the rise of electric off-road racing, and global business opportunities. Industry analysis predicts that the electric off-road motorcycle sector will grow at a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years. With its cutting-edge electric technology, innovative smart features, and robust global supply chain, Apollino is rapidly positioning itself as a global leader in this fast-expanding market.

Capitalizing on the Electric Off-Road Boom: Apollino’s Path to Market Leadership

As the off-road motorcycle industry pivots toward electrification, smart technology, and professional racing, Apollino has laid out a clear roadmap to secure its leadership:

Technological Innovation: Leading Electric Off-Road Technology

Apollino is advancing the performance of its motorcycles through innovations like axial flux motors, battery management systems (BMS), and intelligent connectivity features, delivering superior power, range, and handling precision.

Market Expansion: Scaling Global Sales and Service Networks

Already operating in over 70 countries spanning Europe, North America, Oceania, and Asia, Apollino plans to further localize its operations over the next three years to enhance its market penetration and customer experience.

Racing & Brand Development: Integrating Electric Racing with Outdoor Adventure

By investing in electric off-road racing events and aligning with the growing RV and outdoor adventure markets, Apollino is creating a new Electric Off-Road Ecosystem that integrates lifestyle, technology, and mobility.

Chanel Ying, Chairwoman of Apollino, addressed the summit:“The electric off-road motorcycle market is entering a period of explosive growth. The next five years will be pivotal in defining industry leadership. Apollino remains committed to driving global expansion through continuous innovation, solidifying our position as a dominant force in this transformative market.”

Global Debut | RFN® “Warrior” Series: The World’s First All-Age Electric Off-Road Motorcycle Lineup

In the groundbreaking summit, Apollino revealed the RFN® “Warrior” Series, the first fully electric off-road motorcycle lineup tailored to riders of all ages and skill levels, further strengthening the company’s reputation for technological excellence.

Four Core Segments of the RFN® “Warrior” Series:

RFN® Warrior Kids (Ages 2-6)

Designed for beginners, this model features low-speed motors and advanced safety control systems, offering a fun and secure introduction to riding.

RFN® Warrior Youth (Ages 4-8)

Built for young riders honing their skills, this model boasts enhanced power and upgraded suspension for improved performance.

RFN® Warrior (Ages 8-12 & Female Riders)

With a lightweight frame and intelligent power management, this model is optimized for intermediate riders and female motorcyclists, providing smooth and manageable handling.

RFN® Warrior Pro (12+ Professional Level)

A flagship, professional-grade electric off-road motorcycle equipped with:

An axial flux motor offering an energy density of 385Wh/kg, a 40% improvement over traditional radial motors.

Apollino’s self-developed BMS system, ensuring 92% battery efficiency even in cold weather.

A 560N·m peak torque output, delivering 0.8-second faster acceleration compared to equivalent gasoline-powered models.

Australian MX Champion Mason Ezergailis Praises the RFN® “Warrior” Series

Mason Ezergailis, 2024 Australian 65cc MX Champion, was invited to test the RFN® “Warrior” Series and shared his enthusiasm for its performance:

“Apollino's electric off-road motorcycles have completely changed my perception of electric bikes. The torque output and acceleration of the Warrior Pro rival that of traditional gas-powered bikes. On the track, it's incredibly lightweight and agile, and the instant power delivery is simply mind-blowing.”

Mason Ezergailis, a six-time Australian national champion and World Junior Motocross Championship competitor, praised the RFN® "Warrior" Series for its exceptional performance, reinforcing Apollino’s status as a leader in electric motorcycle technology and racing.

Forging Strategic Global Partnerships for the Future

At the summit, Apollino announced several strategic partnerships to further its vision of an integrated electric off-road ecosystem:

Collaboration with European RV Brand Nomadism

Launching the “4+2 Overland Adventure” concept, which combines electric off-road motorcycles with RV travel, targeting premium outdoor exploration enthusiasts.

Partnership with International F4 Racing Team Blackjack Racing

Introducing electric dirt bikes to professional motorsports, accelerating electric power adoption in competitive racing.

New Global Dealership Agreements

Expanding supply chain and after-sales service networks to ensure premium, localized customer experiences worldwide.

Chairwoman Ying emphasized: “Our vision goes beyond becoming a world-class dirt bike manufacturer —we are building an ecosystem. By integrating global racing, electric sports, and cross-industry collaborations, we aim to elevate the entire industry to new heights.”

Investor Insights: Shaping the Future of Electric Off-Road Riding

Market research indicates that the global electric off-road motorcycle market will grow into a multi-billion-dollar industry within five years. Apollino’s three-pronged strategy positions it at the forefront of this growth:

Hardware Sales

Scaling production and global distribution to capture a larger market share.

Racing & Brand Economy

Developing electric racing leagues, branded riding gear, and lifestyle clubs, creating diversified revenue streams.

Ecosystem Integration

Merging RV travel, smart mobility, and extreme sports into a cohesive ecosystem, ensuring sustainable long-term growth.

Chairwoman Ying concluded: “The global electric off-road market is at a tipping point. Our mission extends beyond creating exceptional motorcycles—we are redefining how people experience off-road riding. Through innovation, global expansion, and sustainable growth models, Apollino is shaping the future of this industry.”

About Apollino (Zhejiang Apollo Sports Technology Co., Ltd.)

At Apollino, we believe everyone should have access to the joy of off-road riding.

From a child’s first ride to professional-level racing, Apollino offers electric motorcycles for every skill level and age. With no complicated gear shifts and zero engine noise, our bikes deliver pure riding freedom.

Operating in over 70 countries across Europe, North America, Oceania, and Asia, Apollino has become the go-to choice for families, aspiring young riders, and outdoor enthusiasts worldwide. We are not just building motorcycles—we are transforming the off-road experience.

Apollino: Leading the Future of Electric Off-Road Riding

For more information, visit: www.apollino.com .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d4ecae6-3222-4737-b7cc-487182b4f66b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b828f42-5855-43e0-a8d5-0fd41913dca4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7bdd5c29-0e19-4cda-9ad6-73e391a5a1fe

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6ea41b6-51db-488c-b000-7524bdc2d453

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e14ec066-0c8c-4f77-95ac-231c9497bfe9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1dbf080a-3132-4c25-bb6a-893c1395ab36

Apollino Off-Road Electric Revolution Apollino Off-Road Electric Revolution RFN dirt bikes more than transport RFN dirt bikes more than transport Chairwoman Chairwoman RFN dirt bikes RFN dirt bikes dirt bike racing competition dirt bike racing competition Mason Ezergailis Mason Ezergailis

