Quadient Maintains Leader Position on Aspire Leaderboard for Customer Communications and Interaction Experience Software

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announced today it has maintained its leadership position on the Aspire Leaderboard. Produced by independent advisory firm Aspire CCS, the Aspire Leaderboard highlights and compares vendors in the customer communications management (CCM) and customer experience management software space. It is updated in real-time as vendors release enhancements and adjust strategies.

Quadient, which has been a consistent Leader on the Aspire Leaderboard, recently saw its score increase on “overall strategy” and “ability to execute,” and remains a Leader in 2025 in four market segments of the Leaderboard: AnyPrem CCM Software, Vendor Hosted SaaS CCM, Communications Experience Platform and Interaction Experience Management.

“Quadient won large deals in healthcare and insurance and has been emphasizing the automation of core processes – particularly using AI – as well as applying new innovations in e-invoicing and Electronic Data Interchange (EDI),” said Kaspar Roos, CEO and founder of Aspire CCS. “Quadient has also been actively working to transition customers from legacy systems through its InspireXpress platform and competitor-specific conversion tools. In both of the company’s CCM solutions, Quadient Inspire Evolve and in the latest upcoming Quadient Inspire Flex release, Quadient is offering a ‘bring your own’ AI model approach that enhances customer safety by leveraging the customer’s vetted, trained AI service.”

Quadient is an industry leading and long-standing trusted CCM solution provider, with its high-performance platform, Quadient Inspire, enabling organizations of all sizes to design, create and deliver omnichannel on-demand and batch customer communications. Quadient Inspire has transformed the customer experience for thousands of companies worldwide, flexible enough to handle the most complex, high-volume production jobs of regulatory-driven industries while delivering hyper-personalized, dynamic digital interactions across digital and print channels.

“We are proud to maintain our Leader position on the Aspire Leaderboard and believe this demonstrates Quadient’s commitment to continuous innovation in an ever-evolving customer communications landscape,” said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Digital Automation at Quadient. “Harnessing the power of AI, Quadient Inspire helps businesses deliver meaningful, timely in-the-moment digital interactions and experiences through sentiment analysis and optimization, AI-assisted authoring, auto-generation of translated touchpoints in targeted languages and more.”

About Aspire

Aspire Customer Communications Services is a boutique consulting firm specializing in the Customer Communications Management (CCM), Customer Experience Management (CXM), and Customer Journey Management (CJM) industries. Through deep market expertise and global insights, Aspire works with Software, Services and Solution providers, and Business Advisories and Private Equity Firms to help them achieve their CCM goals. Find more information about how Aspire is helping organizations navigate the complexities of the customer communications world at http://www.aspireccs.com.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

