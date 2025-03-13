U.S. and China Wireless Charging: Powering the World

U.S. and China Wireless Charging Market Growth

U.S. and China Wireless Charging Market Expected to Reach $21,915.1 million by 2033

Increased adoption of smartphones, wearable tech, and IoT devices, and the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) are the key trends in the U.S. and China Wireless Charging market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wireless charging, or inductive charging, is a cable-free technology to charge portable electronic devices. To facilitate wireless charging, electrical energy is transferred between two objects via a magnetic field, thus avoiding the use of cables. Although smartphones are most often wirelessly charged, other devices that use this technology are wearable devices, smartwatches, medical devices, toothbrushes, vehicles, and household appliances like vacuum cleaners and crumb sweepers. This technology offers a myriad of benefits, such as reducing the overheating issue, minimizing the risk of device and electrical failures, offering universal compatibility, improving charging speed, and eliminating the complexity of adapters and cords, thus serving as a portable and convenient solution.Get a PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and Business Intelligence @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12376 The increase in the proliferation of smart devices and the adoption of universal charging models are the key forces driving the need for wireless charging equipment. U.S. dominates the consumer electronics industry, as it houses key players such as Apple and Samsung. On the other hand, companies like Xiaomi and Huawei are integrating advanced wireless charging technologies into their electronics. According to the insights provided by Allied Market Research, the U.S. and China wireless charging market is projected to account for $21,915.1 million by 2033. The sector generated a revenue of $2,984.1 million in 2023 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2024 to 2033. This continued revenue growth is further supported by a rise in the penetration of electric vehicles (EVs).Emitting 33% of the world’s total carbon in 2021, China emerged as the world’s largest carbon producer, with its transport sector accounting for 10% of the emissions. To overcome this concern, the Chinese Communist Party government aims to mitigate carbon emissions by targeting 40% of the cars on the road to be electric. Thus, according to the International Energy Agency, China uses more than 50% of the world’s EVs. The EV sales in the country reached 6.8 million from 1.3 million between 2021 and 2022, making it the largest EV industry across the globe. The country accounted for more than one-third of the total EV sales across the world in 2022. This significantly expanded its EV infrastructure and boosted the deployment of wireless charging stations in public spaces in China.Get Customized Reports with your Requirements: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A12376 On the contrary, the U.S. installed the first wireless electric road in Detroit, Michigan, in January 2024. Electromagnetic coils were integrated under a 400-mile Corktown area of Detroit and connected to the city’s power grid. This created an electromagnetic field above the road that transfers energy to a vehicle’s battery using inductive charging as it drives over it. At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Stefan Tongur, Electreon’s vice president of business development, stated that “The evolution of charging will be going from cord to wireless, and we will have roads that can charge vehicles while they drive and where they park.” Studies reveal that an electric road that is 155–186 miles long is estimated to mitigate carbon emissions by approximately 200,000 tons. Thus, wireless technology plays an essential role in modern infrastructure development in the U.S. and China.With increasing initiatives of decarbonization and digitization, wireless charging technologies are gaining high traction in the U.S. and China. The major objective of the U.S. and China is to reduce carbon emissions by focusing on electrifying roads and vehicles with the help of inductive charging for a more sustainable future. Thus, as both countries continue to develop smart infrastructure, wireless charging is expected to play a crucial role in promoting a greener future.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12376 About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

