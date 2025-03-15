Biopreservation market Size Growing at 11.5% CAGR to Hit USD 6.01 Billion by 2032
The Biopreservation market Growth is expected to reach USD 6.01 Billion at a CAGR 11.5% during the forecast period 2023-2032.US, NY, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biopreservation refers to the storage, preservation, and management of biological samples, including cells, tissues, and organs, under controlled conditions to extend their viability and stability. It is essential in regenerative medicine, biobanking, drug discovery, and organ transplantation.
Biopreservation is a use of natural flora and its antibacterial products to preserve biological material. Biopreservation is playing an important role in healthcare and food industry to preserve the biological material or food product for a long time.
Top Biopreservation Market Companies
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc,
VWR International, LLC.,
CUSTOM BIOGENIC SYSTEMS.,
BioLifeSolutions Inc.,
BioCision.,
Sigma-Aldrich Co.,
QIAGEN
Lifeline Scientific
Cesca Therapeutics Inc.
Core Dynamics, Ltd.
Princeton CryoTech
Biomatrica, Inc.
Panasonic Biomedical, Inc.
Chart Industries
ATLANTA BIOLOGICALS
The increasing expenditure on healthcare, growing demand for stem cell preservation and awareness about its use with regards to treatment of diseases are expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing awareness about personalized medicines and its applications are contributing to the growth of the biopreservation market. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), The department has approved 16 personalized medicines in the year 2017, which accounts for 20% of total drug approvals.
𝖨𝗇𝖽𝗎𝗌𝗍𝗋𝗒 𝖣𝖾𝗍𝖺𝗂𝗅𝖾𝖽 𝖲𝖾𝗀𝗆𝖾𝗇𝗍𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇:
Biopreservation Market Segmentation
Biopreservation Product Outlook
Media
Nutrient Media
Sera
Growth Factors and Supplements
Equipment
Temperature Control Systems
Freezers
Cryogenic Storage Systems
Thawing Equipment
Refrigerators
Accessories
Alarms & Monitoring Systems
Incubators
Centrifuges
Other Equipment
Biopreservation Biospecimen Outlook
Human Tissue Samples
Organs
Stem Cells
Other Biospecimens
Biopreservation Application Outlook
Regenerative Medicine
Cell Therapy
Gene Therapy
Others
Biobanking
Human Eggs
Human Sperm
Veterinary IVF
Drug Discovery
Biopreservation Regional Outlook
Americas
North America
US
Canada
South America
Europe
Western Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
UK
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Middle East
Africa
Intended Audience
Biopreservation product manufacturers
Biopreservation product distributors and suppliers
Healthcare providers
Medical device manufacturers
Research institutes and academic centers
Contract research organizations (CROs)
Government associations
Market research and consulting
On the basis of product, the market has been classified as media and equipment. The media subsegment has been further divided into nutrient media, sera, and growth factors and supplements. The equipment segment has been further divided into temperature control systems, accessories, alarms & monitoring systems, incubators, centrifuges, and other equipment.
Key Benefits:
Extended Shelf Life of Biological Materials
Biopreservation techniques help maintain the viability and functionality of biological samples (cells, tissues, organs) for extended periods.
Reduces sample degradation, ensuring high-quality research and clinical outcomes.
Advancements in Regenerative Medicine & Cell Therapies
Increasing use of stem cells and gene therapies requires effective storage solutions.
Cryopreservation and hypothermic storage enable long-term preservation of these valuable materials.
Growth in Biobanking & Personalized Medicine
Rising investments in biobanks to store biological samples for research and disease modeling.
Supports precision medicine by ensuring high-quality samples for diagnostics and treatments.
Increased Demand for Organ Transplantation
Efficient biopreservation methods help in the transportation and storage of organs, reducing transplant rejection rates.
Rising R&D in Drug Discovery & Biotechnology
Pharma and biotech companies rely on preserved biological samples for drug development and clinical trials.
Technological Advancements in Preservation Methods
Innovations in cryoprotectants, vitrification, and freezing techniques improve preservation efficiency.
Automated storage solutions enhance sample management and reduce contamination risks.
Growing Healthcare & Life Science Investments
Governments and private sectors are funding research in biopreservation, boosting market growth.
Read More Details: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/biopreservation-market-6407
