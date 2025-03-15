Biopreservation market Size Growing at 11.5% CAGR to Hit USD 6.01 Billion by 2032

Biopreservation Market

The Biopreservation market Growth is expected to reach USD 6.01 Billion at a CAGR 11.5% during the forecast period 2023-2032.

US, NY, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biopreservation refers to the storage, preservation, and management of biological samples, including cells, tissues, and organs, under controlled conditions to extend their viability and stability. It is essential in regenerative medicine, biobanking, drug discovery, and organ transplantation.The Biopreservation market Growth is expected to reach USD 6.01 Billion at a CAGR 11.5% during the forecast period 2023-2032. Biopreservation is a use of natural flora and its antibacterial products to preserve biological material. Biopreservation is playing an important role in healthcare and food industry to preserve the biological material or food product for a long time.Top Biopreservation Market CompaniesThermo Fisher Scientific Inc,VWR International, LLC.,CUSTOM BIOGENIC SYSTEMS.,BioLifeSolutions Inc.,BioCision.,Sigma-Aldrich Co.,QIAGENLifeline ScientificCesca Therapeutics Inc.Core Dynamics, Ltd.Princeton CryoTechBiomatrica, Inc.Panasonic Biomedical, Inc.Chart IndustriesATLANTA BIOLOGICALSGet Free Sample PDF Copy of This Report - ttps:// www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6407 The increasing expenditure on healthcare, growing demand for stem cell preservation and awareness about its use with regards to treatment of diseases are expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing awareness about personalized medicines and its applications are contributing to the growth of the biopreservation market. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), The department has approved 16 personalized medicines in the year 2017, which accounts for 20% of total drug approvals.𝖨𝗇𝖽𝗎𝗌𝗍𝗋𝗒 𝖣𝖾𝗍𝖺𝗂𝗅𝖾𝖽 𝖲𝖾𝗀𝗆𝖾𝗇𝗍𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇:Biopreservation Market SegmentationBiopreservation Product OutlookMediaNutrient MediaSeraGrowth Factors and SupplementsEquipmentTemperature Control SystemsFreezersCryogenic Storage SystemsThawing EquipmentRefrigeratorsAccessoriesAlarms & Monitoring SystemsIncubatorsCentrifugesOther EquipmentBiopreservation Biospecimen OutlookHuman Tissue SamplesOrgansStem CellsOther BiospecimensBiopreservation Application OutlookRegenerative MedicineCell TherapyGene TherapyOthersBiobankingHuman EggsHuman SpermVeterinary IVFDrug DiscoveryBiopreservation Regional OutlookAmericasNorth AmericaUSCanadaSouth AmericaEuropeWestern EuropeGermanyFranceItalySpainUKRest of Western EuropeEastern EuropeAsia-PacificJapanChinaIndiaAustraliaSouth KoreaRest of Asia-PacificMiddle East & AfricaMiddle EastAfricaIntended AudienceBiopreservation product manufacturersBiopreservation product distributors and suppliersHealthcare providersMedical device manufacturersResearch institutes and academic centersContract research organizations (CROs)Government associationsMarket research and consultingOn the basis of product, the market has been classified as media and equipment. Key Benefits:Extended Shelf Life of Biological MaterialsBiopreservation techniques help maintain the viability and functionality of biological samples (cells, tissues, organs) for extended periods.Reduces sample degradation, ensuring high-quality research and clinical outcomes.Advancements in Regenerative Medicine & Cell TherapiesIncreasing use of stem cells and gene therapies requires effective storage solutions.Cryopreservation and hypothermic storage enable long-term preservation of these valuable materials.Growth in Biobanking & Personalized MedicineRising investments in biobanks to store biological samples for research and disease modeling.Supports precision medicine by ensuring high-quality samples for diagnostics and treatments.Increased Demand for Organ TransplantationEfficient biopreservation methods help in the transportation and storage of organs, reducing transplant rejection rates.Rising R&D in Drug Discovery & BiotechnologyPharma and biotech companies rely on preserved biological samples for drug development and clinical trials.Technological Advancements in Preservation MethodsInnovations in cryoprotectants, vitrification, and freezing techniques improve preservation efficiency.Automated storage solutions enhance sample management and reduce contamination risks.Growing Healthcare & Life Science InvestmentsGovernments and private sectors are funding research in biopreservation, boosting market growth. 