Biopreservation market Size Growing at 11.5% CAGR to Hit USD 6.01 Billion by 2032

The Biopreservation market Growth is expected to reach USD 6.01 Billion at a CAGR 11.5% during the forecast period 2023-2032.

US, NY, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biopreservation refers to the storage, preservation, and management of biological samples, including cells, tissues, and organs, under controlled conditions to extend their viability and stability. It is essential in regenerative medicine, biobanking, drug discovery, and organ transplantation.

The Biopreservation market Growth is expected to reach USD 6.01 Billion at a CAGR 11.5% during the forecast period 2023-2032. Biopreservation is a use of natural flora and its antibacterial products to preserve biological material. Biopreservation is playing an important role in healthcare and food industry to preserve the biological material or food product for a long time.

Top Biopreservation Market Companies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc,

VWR International, LLC.,

CUSTOM BIOGENIC SYSTEMS.,

BioLifeSolutions Inc.,

BioCision.,

Sigma-Aldrich Co.,

QIAGEN

Lifeline Scientific

Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Core Dynamics, Ltd.

Princeton CryoTech

Biomatrica, Inc.

Panasonic Biomedical, Inc.

Chart Industries

ATLANTA BIOLOGICALS

The increasing expenditure on healthcare, growing demand for stem cell preservation and awareness about its use with regards to treatment of diseases are expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing awareness about personalized medicines and its applications are contributing to the growth of the biopreservation market. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), The department has approved 16 personalized medicines in the year 2017, which accounts for 20% of total drug approvals.

𝖨𝗇𝖽𝗎𝗌𝗍𝗋𝗒 𝖣𝖾𝗍𝖺𝗂𝗅𝖾𝖽 𝖲𝖾𝗀𝗆𝖾𝗇𝗍𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇:

Biopreservation Market Segmentation

Biopreservation Product Outlook

Media

Nutrient Media

Sera

Growth Factors and Supplements

Equipment

Temperature Control Systems

Freezers

Cryogenic Storage Systems

Thawing Equipment

Refrigerators

Accessories

Alarms & Monitoring Systems

Incubators

Centrifuges

Other Equipment

Biopreservation Biospecimen Outlook

Human Tissue Samples

Organs

Stem Cells

Other Biospecimens

Biopreservation Application Outlook

Regenerative Medicine

Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Others

Biobanking

Human Eggs

Human Sperm

Veterinary IVF

Drug Discovery

Biopreservation Regional Outlook

Americas

North America

US

Canada

South America

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

Intended Audience

Biopreservation product manufacturers

Biopreservation product distributors and suppliers

Healthcare providers

Medical device manufacturers

Research institutes and academic centers

Contract research organizations (CROs)

Government associations

Market research and consulting

On the basis of product, the market has been classified as media and equipment. The media subsegment has been further divided into nutrient media, sera, and growth factors and supplements. The equipment segment has been further divided into temperature control systems, accessories, alarms & monitoring systems, incubators, centrifuges, and other equipment.

Key Benefits:

Extended Shelf Life of Biological Materials
Biopreservation techniques help maintain the viability and functionality of biological samples (cells, tissues, organs) for extended periods.
Reduces sample degradation, ensuring high-quality research and clinical outcomes.

Advancements in Regenerative Medicine & Cell Therapies
Increasing use of stem cells and gene therapies requires effective storage solutions.
Cryopreservation and hypothermic storage enable long-term preservation of these valuable materials.

Growth in Biobanking & Personalized Medicine
Rising investments in biobanks to store biological samples for research and disease modeling.
Supports precision medicine by ensuring high-quality samples for diagnostics and treatments.

Increased Demand for Organ Transplantation
Efficient biopreservation methods help in the transportation and storage of organs, reducing transplant rejection rates.

Rising R&D in Drug Discovery & Biotechnology
Pharma and biotech companies rely on preserved biological samples for drug development and clinical trials.

Technological Advancements in Preservation Methods
Innovations in cryoprotectants, vitrification, and freezing techniques improve preservation efficiency.
Automated storage solutions enhance sample management and reduce contamination risks.

Growing Healthcare & Life Science Investments
Governments and private sectors are funding research in biopreservation, boosting market growth.

Read More Details: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/biopreservation-market-6407

