PHILIPPINES, March 13 - Press Release

March 13, 2025 Jinggoy moves to expand compulsory insurance coverage for OFWs SENATE President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada is pushing to expand the compulsory insurance coverage for agency-hired overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to also include rehires, direct hires and government hires. Such insurance policy should be at no cost to OFWs, Estrada stressed in filing Senate Bill No. 2948 seeking to amend the provisions of Republic Act No. 8042, or the Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipino Act of 1995. Estrada's proposed amendment will guarantee financial security to OFWs and their families during life-altering events and accountability among recruitment agencies, as well as foreign employers. "Kadalasan, ang mga kababayan nating OFWs ang breadwinners ng kanilang pamilya. Malaking tulong ito sa kanila kung malalagay sila sa isang medical emergency, may danyos o benepisyong hindi binabayaran ng employer o gastusin gaya ng repatriation cost. Proteksyon ito ng mga OFWs at ng kanilang pamilya sa mga posibleng problema na maaari nilang harapin habang nagtatrabaho sa ibang bansa," the Senate leader said. SB 2948 will establish strict criteria for insurance providers and ensure that insurance policies will cover the entire duration of the OFW's' employment, unless otherwise specified in the policy. Only reputable insurance companies that are duly registered with the Insurance Commission (IC) and have been in existence for at least five years will qualify. Additionally, all providers must digitize their services, the proposed legislation also states. Private recruitment and manning agencies will be required to provide comprehensive insurance to OFWs at no cost to them, while foreign employers will also be mandated to offer insurance as part of their employment contracts, Estrada said. He likewise said that to prevent fraudulent insurance schemes and protect OFWs from illegitimate providers, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Insurance Commission (IC) shall implement a verification system to validate the legitimacy of all issued digital policies and oversee compliance. The bill also stipulates that principal employers and recruitment agencies must assist in processing claims and submitting insurance certificates for Overseas Employment Certificates (OECs). The liabilities of insurance companies are limited to unpaid salaries, and non-compliant providers may face penalties. "This is a significant step forward in safeguarding OFWs, ensuring they are supported and protected in the face of evolving risks and challenges, while the government maintains its responsibility to its citizens working abroad," Estrada said. Pagpapalawak ng compulsory insurance coverage ng OFWs, ipinapanukala ni Jinggoy IPINAPANUKALA ni Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada ang pagpapalawak ng batas sa compulsory insurance coverage ng overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) para saklawin nito maging ang mga rehire, direct hire at government hire. Sinabi ni Estrada sa kanyang inihaing Senate Bill No. 2948, na layong amyendahan Republic Act No. 8042 o ang Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipino Act of 1995, na hindi dapat ipaako ang pagbabayad ng insurance policy sa mga OFW. Sa ilalim ng umiiral na batas, tanging ang mga agency-hired ang may compulsory insurance coverage. Ayon kay Estrada, ang kanyang panukalang batas ay magbibigay ng financial security sa mga OFWs at kanilang pamilya kung may haharapin silang mga hindi inaasahang pangyayari at magsisiguro sa mga pananagutan ng mga recruitment agencies pati ng kanilang foreign employers. "Kadalasan, ang mga kababayan nating OFWs ang breadwinners ng kanilang pamilya. Malaking tulong ito sa kanila kung malalagay sila sa isang medical emergency, may danyos o benepisyong hindi binabayaran ng employer o gastusin gaya ng repatriation cost. Proteksyon ito ng mga OFWs at ng kanilang pamilya sa mga posibleng problema na maaari nilang harapin habang nagtatrabaho sa ibang bansa," sabi pa ng lider ng Senado. Itinatakda ng SB 2948 ang mahigpit na pamantayan sa mga insurance providers at pagpapatupad ng mga insurance policy na saklaw ang employment period ng OFW maliban na lamang kung iba ang nakasaad sa nasabing insurance policy. Tanging mga insurance company na rehistrado sa Insurance Commission (IC) at hindi bababa sa limang taon ang operasyon ang maaaring magkwalipikado. Aatasan din ang insurance providers na magkaroon ng digital services. Itinatakda din ng nasabing panukala ang pagbibigay ng mga private recruitment at manning agency ng comprehensive insurance policy sa mga OFW at pag-ako ng mga gastusin na may kinalaman dito. Oobligahin din ang mga foreign employers na isama sa employment contracts ang pagbibigay ng insurance policy. Para maprotektahan ang mga OFW sa mga insurance scheme at ilegal na insurance providers, magpapatupad ng verification system ang Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) at ang Insurance Commission (IC) para mapatunayan na lehitimo ang mga digital policy at pangasiwaan ang pagsunod sa mga kautusan sa panukalang batas. Nakasaad din sa panukalang batas na ang principal employer at recruitment agencies ay dapat tumulong sa pag-proseso ng mga claim at pagsusumite ng insurance certificate para sa Overseas Employment Certificates (OECs) ng mga OFWs. Ang mga saklaw lamang ng magiging panaangutan ng insurance companies ay mga usapin sa nabinbin o hindi nabayarang sahod. Papatawan ng kaukulang parusa ang insurance provider na hindi susunod sa panukalang batas. "Isang malaking hakbang ito sa pagtiyak sa kapakanan ng mga OFWs at pagsiguro na mabibigyan sila ng kaukulang proteksiyon sa mga kakaharapin na mga hamon. Sa paraang ito rin mapapanatili ng ating gobyerno any pagtupad sa responsibilidad na pangalagaan ang kapakanan ng mga nagtatrabaho sa ibang bansa," ani Estrada.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.