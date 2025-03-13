Defiance Launches RKLX and HIMZ: 2X Leveraged ETFs for Rocket Lab and Hims & Hers

MIAMI, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs introduces RKLX and HIMZ, two 2X leveraged single-stock ETFs designed to provide amplified exposure to Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) and Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS). These ETFs offer traders a way to seek enhanced returns on Rocket Lab and Hims & Hers without requiring a margin account.

RKLX, the Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RKLB ETF, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily percentage change of Rocket Lab , a company at the forefront of satellite launches, space exploration, and advanced aerospace systems.

, a company at the forefront of HIMZ, the Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily return of Hims & Hers, a company pioneering telehealth and direct-to-consumer healthcare solutions.

“RKLX and HIMZ offer compelling opportunities for investors seeking amplified exposure to Rocket Lab and Hims & Hers, two companies driving innovation in their respective industries,” said Sylvia Jablonski, CEO of Defiance ETFs. “With increasing demand for satellite technology and digital healthcare solutions, Rocket Lab and Hims & Hers continue to play key roles in shaping the future of space exploration and telehealth.”

These Funds are not intended to be used by, and are not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. The Funds pursue a daily leveraged investment objective, making them riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage, as they magnify the performance of their respective underlying securities. These Funds are not suitable for all investors. They are designed for knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, recognize the risks associated with the use of leverage, and are willing to frequently monitor their portfolios. Over periods longer than a single day, the Funds may lose value even if their underlying securities increase in performance, and they will lose value if the underlying securities remain flat. An investor could lose the full principal value of their investment within a single day.

An investment in RKLX is not an investment in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. An investment in HIMZ is not an investment in Hims & Hers Health Inc.

About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance is at the forefront of ETF innovation. Defiance is a leading ETF issuer specializing in thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs.

Our first-mover leveraged single-stock ETFs empower investors to take amplified positions in high-growth companies, providing precise leverage exposure without the need to open a margin account.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund’s investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC (“Tidal” or the “Adviser”).

The Funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectuses can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the funds’ may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or country, may be subject to a higher degree of risk.

RKLB and HIMS Risks: The Fund invests in swap contracts and options that are based on the share price of HIMS. This subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if it owned shares of HIMS even though it does not.

Indirect Investment Risk. RKLB and HIMS are not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, or the Adviser, or their respective affiliates and are not involved with this offering in any way and have no obligation to consider your Shares in taking any corporate actions that might affect the value of Shares.

Trading Risk. The trading price of the fund may be subject to volatility and could experience wide fluctuations due to various factors. Short sellers may also play a significant role in trading RKLB and HIMS potentially affecting the supply and demand dynamics and contributing to market price volatility. Public perception and external factors beyond the company’s control may influence RKLB’s and HIMS’s stock price disproportionately.

Performance Risk. RKLB and HIMS may fail to meet publicly announced guidelines or other expectations about its business, which could cause the price of RKLB and HIMS to decline.

RKLB Aerospace & Defense Industry Risks. Companies in the aerospace and defense industry are subject to risks stemming from their reliance on government budgets and spending priorities, which can fluctuate due to political and economic pressures. The aerospace and defense industry is also affected by geopolitical tensions, trade policies, and regulatory changes that can impact market access and operational efficiency. Aerospace and defense companies typically rely on complex supply chains for specialized components and materials. Additionally, technological advancements are critical for maintaining competitiveness in this sector, but the high cost and uncertain outcomes of research and development efforts may pose financial risks. Companies in this industry face heightened cybersecurity risks due to the sensitive nature of their technologies, and breaches can lead to operational disruptions, reputational damage, and regulatory scrutiny.

RKLB Business Risks. RKLB has experienced rapid growth, with its employee base and operations expanding substantially in recent years, placing considerable demands on its management, operational infrastructure, and financial resources. Continued growth is dependent on RKLB’s ability to scale its revenue, improve operational efficiencies, and maintain profitability while effectively managing its increasingly complex organizational structure. Additionally, interruptions from information technology failures, cybersecurity breaches, or other infrastructure issues could disrupt operations. RKLB’s ability to comply with applicable regulations and adapt to changes in the industry also presents ongoing risks.

HIMS Healthcare Providers & Services Industry Risks. The healthcare providers and services industry can be significantly affected by changing economic conditions, evolving patient demographics, and fluctuations in demand for healthcare services. Changes in healthcare regulations and policies, including those related to insurance coverage and reimbursement, can materially impact the industry. Additionally, the industry faces risks related to litigation, operational disruptions, and evolving technologies that may alter traditional service delivery models.

HIMS Business Risks. HIMS operates in highly competitive markets, facing challenges from established healthcare providers, retailers, pharmaceutical companies, and technology firms, which may affect its competitive position. Additionally, the success of HIMS is heavily reliant on its brand reputation, relationships with healthcare providers and medical groups, and compliance with complex healthcare and pharmacy regulations. Security breaches, data loss, legal proceedings, or regulatory changes could harm its operations and reputation.

RKLX and HIMZ Fund Risks

Leverage Risk. The Fund obtains investment exposure in excess of its net assets by utilizing leverage and may lose more money in market conditions that are adverse to its investment objective than a fund that does not utilize leverage. An investment in the Fund is exposed to the risk that a decline in the daily performance of the Underlying Security will be magnified.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. Daily rebalancing of the Fund’s holdings pursuant to its daily investment objective causes a much greater number of portfolio transactions when compared to most ETFs.

Liquidity Risk. Some securities held by the Fund may be difficult to sell or be illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil. Markets for securities or financial instruments could be disrupted by a number of events, including, but not limited to, an economic crisis, natural disasters, epidemics/pandemics, new legislation or regulatory changes inside or outside the United States.

Derivatives Risk. The Fund’s investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risk related to the market, leverage, imperfect daily correlations with underlying investments or the Fund’s other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation and legal restrictions.

Compounding and Market Volatility Risk. The Fund has a daily leveraged investment objective and the Fund’s performance for periods greater than a trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which is very likely to differ from two times (200%) the Underlying Security’s performance, before the Fund’s management fee and other expenses.

Fixed Income Securities Risk. When the Fund invests in fixed income securities, the value of your investment in the Fund will fluctuate with changes in interest rates. Typically, a rise in interest rates causes a decline in the value of fixed income securities owned by the Fund.

Single Issuer Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in the Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment which diversifies risk of the market generally. The value of the Fund, which focuses on an individual security, may be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Diversification does not ensure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market.

Brokerage Commissions may be charged on trades.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC

Contact Information

David Hanono

info@defianceetfs.com

833.333.9383

