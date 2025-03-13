Students Guide Immigration Talks for GU Campus Community

How Gonzaga Responds to Concerns over Immigration, Deportation and International Student Safety

After the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Gonzaga anticipated the coming need for educational conversations on immigration and deportation, recalling the similar needs that arose during the first Trump administration. In January, as University leaders and legal counsel took steps to understand new mandates, students from the Unity Alliance of Cultural Clubs (UACC) sprang to action, facilitating the first in a series of Community Conversations on Immigration. Student leader Miguel Blancas-Alejo (not pictured) took the reins, and Lupita Rodriguez from the Association of Latin American Students and Devyn Schaefer from the Gonzaga Student Body Association assisted in facilitating the first gathering for Community Conversations on Immigration in January.

At the first gathering, more than a hundred students, faculty, staff and administrators met for these objectives: To be in community and express solidarity with the most vulnerable, to convey what is known and unknown in a changing landscape around immigration, and to share resources and support services.

Ashley Davis, director of International Student & Scholar Services

Of particular importance following the president’s inauguration was understanding how to care for and ensure the safety of Gonzaga’s 400 international students. Ashley Davis from GU’s international student support services explained the terminology used for different visas. Corporate Counsel Frank Hruban provided clarity on legal documentation, and Becky Wilkey and Phil Tyler of Campus Security and Public Safety offered insights on policies and practices focused on caring for students, faculty and staff.

Also important to the University community was understanding how federal policies may impact recruitment and retention of students who are undocumented and/or come from families with mixed documentation status. Julie McCulloh of Enrollment Management discussed admission and financial aid support of prospective students and their families during this time of heightened concern over privacy and protection of personal information.

In February, Student Affairs hosted a three-day leadership symposium on Immigration with Dignity, featuring Father Pete Neeley, S.J., a Gonzaga grad who leads the Kino Border Initiative in Nogales, Arizona. Kino Border Initiative hosts Gonzaga students every year for Justice in January, where participants visit Border Patrol offices and humanitarian agencies to see the depth of complexity in immigration reform. (Story coming soon.)

In the second Community Conversation event (March 3), student leaders from the Unity Alliance of Cultural Clubs shared this video expressing the reasons they are passionate about efforts to support immigrants during this time of uncertainty. Faculty, staff and students present also received a “Know Your Rights” training from Martin Martinez-Negrete, vice president of Latinos en Spokane. Know Your Rights is the common language used by many agencies (from the ACLU to the Ignatian Solidarity Network) to help residents understand what to do in an encounter with border patrol or immigration and customs agents. Similar training is planned again later this spring.

As the details of federal policies may shift over time – alongside legal processes, practices of law enforcement, and considerations for institutions of higher education – Gonzaga’s Office of Inclusive Excellence is committed to providing regular updates to its website for the Undocumented Community Support Coalition. Another Community Conversations forum is anticipated to take place in April.

Gonzaga University stands with a number of organizations committed to thoughtful immigration reform and support for DACA students; among them, the Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities and the American Council on Education. Details on Gonzaga’s position are articulated in this Dec. 2024 message from Gonzaga’s President Thayne McCulloh and Vice Provost for Student Affairs Kent Porterfield.