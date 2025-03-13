Transportation Composites Market Size, Report: 2033 Key Data – Data Analysis by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The transportation composite market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 48.61 billion in 2024 to USD 148.38 billion in 2033, with a CAGR of 13.20%.

The transportation composites industry has grown rapidly as production technologies have advanced. The major goal of this industry is to develop, manufacture, and sell composite materials for the transportation sector. Composite materials are made from a range of resins, including thermoplastic and thermoset polymers. Composite materials are made using procedures such as compression molding, injection molding, resin transfer molding, and others.

Market Drivers and Growth Factors

Several key factors are driving the growth of the transportation composites market. One of the primary drivers is the increasing emphasis on lightweight materials to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, particularly in the automotive and aerospace sectors. Governments worldwide are enforcing stringent environmental regulations to reduce vehicle emissions, prompting manufacturers to incorporate composites into their designs. Additionally, advancements in composite manufacturing technologies, such as automated fiber placement (AFP) and resin transfer molding (RTM), have made production more efficient and cost-effective. The growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is also fueling the need for lightweight composite materials to extend battery range and improve overall vehicle performance.

Restraints in the Market

Despite the numerous advantages of transportation composites, the market faces several challenges. One of the primary restraints is the high cost of composite materials compared to conventional metals like steel and aluminum. The complex manufacturing processes involved in composite production further increase costs, limiting their widespread adoption in cost-sensitive markets. Additionally, the recyclability of composite materials remains a concern, as composite waste disposal and reuse technologies are still under development. The lack of standardized testing and certification processes for composite materials in various transportation sectors also poses a barrier to market growth.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape:

Hexcel Corporation, Syensqo S.A., Owens Corning, Toray Industries, Inc., Teijin Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, SGL Group, Royal DSM, Jushi Group, Gurit Holding AG.

The report provides a thorough estimation of the overall impact of the pandemic on the Transportation Composites Market and its vital segments. The report also discusses the impact of the pandemic across different regions of the market. It also offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the Transportation Composites Market

How will this Report Benefit you?

A 250-page report from Emergen Research includes 194 tables and 189 charts and graphics. Anyone in need of commercial, in-depth assessments for the global Transportation Composites Market , as well as comprehensive market segment analysis, can benefit from our new study. You can assess the whole regional and global market for Transportation Composites Market with the aid of our recent study. To increase market share, obtain financial analysis of the whole market and its various segments. We think there are significant prospects in this industry for rapidly expanding energy storage technology. Look at how you may utilise the current and potential revenue-generating prospects in this sector. The research will also assist you in making better strategic decisions, enabling you to build growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and increase business productivity.

Transportation Composites Market Segmentation Analysis

By Resin Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

By Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Compression Molding

Injection Molding

Resin Transfer Molding

Others

By Fiber Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Glass

Carbon

Natural

Others

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Interior

Exterior

Others

By Transportation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Airways

Railways

Waterways

Roadways

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Transportation Composites Market , along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application

