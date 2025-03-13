EV Market worth USD 620.3 billion by 2030, Globally, at a CAGR of 7.7%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV market size is projected to grow from USD 396.49 billion in 2024 to USD 620.33 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.7%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. A combination of environmental, economic and technological factors is propelling the global market for electric vehicles to grow at an unprecedented rate. In order to reduce emissions, consumer’s demand as well as strict governmental regulation aimed at reducing emissions has made people and manufacturers adopt more sustainable modes of transport. The improvement in battery technology has improved the performance, range and charging efficiency of electric vehicles making them more practical and attractive. Such developments and significant investments by major automakers alongside startups are driving the global uptake of EVs.

Browse in-depth TOC on “EV Market”

263 - Tables

111 - Figures

357 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=209371461

List of Key Players in EV Market:

BYD (China)

Tesla (US)

Volkswagen AG (Germany)

Geely-Volvo (China)

SAIC Motors (China)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in EV Market:

Driver: Low Operating Cost of EVs Restraint: Battery longevity and replacement cost Opportunity: Rapid Investment in Charging Infrastructure Challenge: Longer charging time

Key Findings of the Study:

High Demand for Home Charging to Drive Market Focus On Efficiency and Range to Drive Market. Asia Pacific Region Holds the Largest Share of the EV Market.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=209371461

Rising Demand for Enhanced Performance and Fast Charging Will Support the Market Growth.”

800-volt architecture is built with a voltage that has a range, not fixed battery voltage which is typically between 600V and 900V. One can find electric vehicles with an 800V architecture on the market, but only a handful of brands currently produce them. 800V EVs, offering better mileage and faster charging, can command higher prices and gain a competitive edge over 400V models by enhancing the customer experience. 800V has advantages in efficiency and in the weight of the system. The investment in new components and setup of supply chain causes high initial costs but there will be a decrease in price to low price range as more manufacturers adopt it. The 800V system improves taking by less current which makes cables thinner, small electric equipment thus lower car weights and thermal energy losses. This structure improves battery endurance and electric power delivery helping fast charging through increased DC voltages. Consequently, the effectiveness cost will be increased as 800V technology prevalence increases which makes it attractive for electric vehicle (EV) makers who want to have improved performance together with effectiveness.

“The commercial use of electric vehicles is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period.”

The electric vehicle revolution is not only transforming personal mobility but is also rapidly altering the merchant shipping landscape. Companies are increasingly turning to EVs to cut costs, meet sustainability goals and comply with stringent environmental regulations. This shift is reflected in many industries, including logistics, public transport, utilities and retail. Fuel costs for EVs are significantly lower in comparison to gasoline-or diesel-powered vehicles. Fewer moving parts and no oil changes also mean less maintenance is required, dropping the ultimate cost of using them. The adoption of EVs has become increasingly attractive to businesses so as to meet corporate sustainability goals because fewer resources will be consumed under stringent environmental regulations since this is an important global course that will deal with climatic changes. The transportation and distribution industry is first in the transition to modern logistics systems. Electric cargo vehicles and trucks are heavily being invested in by prominent companies like Amazon (US), Go2 Delivery (US), UPS (US) and DHL (Germany) to enhance their fleet’s efficiency and sustainability. In following 2024 year, Canoo Inc., a cutting-edge advanced mobility firm announced that Go2 Delivery had signed contract for purchase of five fully electric commercial delivery vans with an option of additional purchase of 85 soon after. Moreover, November 2023 marked the launch of Amazon’s fleet plan with wholly custom designed EVs for the first time in India making it easier for DSPs’ last mile deliveries who require secure quality at zero-emission vehicles.

“Europe is expected to become second largest growing market in size for electric vehicle during the forecast period.”

The market of electric vehicles in the European countries has been growing recently due to factors such as enhancing environmental consciousness, standard regulatory norms on emissions and several attractive financial incentives offered by the European governments. Along with Europe's goal to centre the transformation of transportation globally, the use of electric vehicles has grown quickly, going for battery electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). Present day leaders such as Norway, Germany, United Kingdom, France, and the Netherlands are among the global leaders in advocating for change by providing targets on when they will ban ICE vehicles, advocating for clean energy solutions.

This has been further fuelled by the recent emerging issues that has help spur the market in Europe. The availability of charging points has significantly determined this aspect, with massive contributions from the public and private entities to provide a reach of good and quick charging stations. Advancements in batteries have also formed a part of this equation with increased ranges, shorter charging time and lower costs have also led consumers towards EVs. Also, the growing number of low-emission zones and urban restrictions for polluting vehicles across the major European cities is forcing the trends towards electromobility.

Large manufacturers are already rolling out electrification strategies across the Old World. in the automotive industry, the Volkswagen Group could be cited for example, as committing a lot of capital on its ID. series are also part of this strategy and one of Volkswagen's ambitious goals is the complete climate-neutral company by 2050. According to some claims, the Mercedes-Benz brand has drawn an ambition to sell over 50% of the world's

electric cars by 2030 with more practical investment in new electric models and battery. Moreover, for electrification, the other significant automakers like Renault, Stellantis (Peugeot and Citroen), as well as Hyundai are also engaging in this process to produce a variety of electric vehicles (EVs) for use by different consumers in order also to facilitate Europe’s green transition.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=209371461

Recent Developments:

In February 2025, Geely Galaxy has introduced the Galaxy L6 EM-i, a compact plug-in hybrid sedan available in five variants with CLTC electric-mode ranges of 60 km and 140 km. Prices range from CNY 79,800 to CNY 106,800.

In February 2025, Volvo Cars introduced the all-new Volvo EX30 Cross Country, a fully electric compact SUV. It is available for order in selected markets, with deliveries beginning in spring 2025. The vehicle offers a range of up to 427 km and can charge from 10% to 80% in 26 minutes. It features all-wheel drive, increased ground clearance for improved off-road capability, and larger wheels, with an option for 18-inch all-terrain tires.

In January 2025, Tesla launched the new Model Y in the US and Canada. The Model Y Launch Series, priced at USD 59,990 before options in the US, is set for deliveries starting in March 2025.

In December 2024, Volkswagen launched the ID.4 Pure, equipped with a 170 hp motor and a 55-kWh battery, offering a range of 363 km. It supports charging at 11 kW (AC) in approximately 4.5 hours or at 115 kW (DC) in about 25 minutes. Pricing starts at EUR 30,800.

In December 2024, Audi, a subsidiary of Volkswagen, has launched the new Audi Q7 in India. It is equipped with a 3.0L V6 TFSI engine that produces 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque, complemented by 48V Mild Hybrid technology. The engine is paired with an eight-speed tiptronic transmission.

Related Reports:

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com Visit Our Website: www.marketsandmarkets.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.