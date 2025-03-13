American Businessman Responds to Dismissal of $50M Lawsuit Filed by Vietnamese Singer

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American businessman Gerard Richard Williams III has addressed recent claims regarding a lawsuit filed and subsequently dismissed by Vietnamese pop star Dam Vinh Hung.The lawsuit, initially filed in October 2024, sought $50 million in damages and alleged negligence by Williams after Dam Vinh Hung voluntarily climbed onto a decorative fountain at a private event on Williams’ property and fell. On December 2, 2024, Dam Vinh Hung voluntarily filed for dismissal of the lawsuit with prejudice , legally preventing him from refiling the case. Under California Supreme Court precedent, an early voluntary dismissal terminates court jurisdiction, and the Orange County Superior Court processed the dismissal accordingly.Following the dismissal, Dam Vinh Hung retained a new law firm, which issued reportedly defamatory statements last week regarding the lawsuit. Williams’ legal team maintains that these statements misrepresent the circumstances of the case.“The lawsuit was withdrawn after video evidence refuting his claims was reviewed,” said Attorney Marco Molina of Baker Hostetler, lead counsel for the Williams Premises Liability Team. “Despite claims of severe injuries, Dam Vinh Hung has continued performing extensively in both the United States and Vietnam.”Williams’ legal representatives also stated that an online harassment campaign had been directed at him and his family. Attorney Alejandro Brito, who represents Williams in a defamation case, emphasized concerns over misinformation. “Freedom of speech does not extend to spreading false information that harms reputations,” said Brito’s co-counsel, Cactus J. Cagle. Video footage from the event reportedly shows Dam Vinh Hung voluntarily climbing onto the fountain, which was decorative and not designed to bear weight, resulting in its collapse. Williams’ team asserts that safety measures were in place and that no prior incidents had been reported with the structure.According to Williams’ attorneys, he covered all of Dam Vinh Hung’s medical expenses following the incident. They also cited a prior social media post from the singer acknowledging that his own actions were responsible for the fall. In the months after the incident, the singer reportedly sought increasing financial payouts from Williams, initially demanding $15 million, later reducing the demand to $5 million, then increasing it to $20 million, before escalating to a $50 million lawsuit.Despite the claims in the lawsuit, Dam Vinh Hung continued performing some 27 sold-out concerts across Vietnam and the U.S. in 2024. His legal action followed a performance ban imposed by Vietnam in July 2024.With the lawsuit dismissed with prejudice, Williams' legal team notes that the case is closed and that the court is now reviewing Williams’ request for reimbursement of legal costs, with a decision expected in July 2025. (Case No.: 30-2024-01436961-CU-PO-CJC, Superior Court of the State of California, Orange County.)Williams has also dismissed his counterclaim, stating a desire to move forward in peace.Williams is proudly represented by Alejandro Brito of Brito, PLLC ( https://britopllc.com ); Marco Molina, Carlos Ramos-Mrosovsky, Tyler G. Doyle, Shaia A. Stambuk and Kayla N. Auza of BakerHostetler ( https://www.bakerlaw.com ); Cactus Jack Cagle of Cagle & Associates ( https://www.judgecagle.com ); Paul N. Philips of Law Offices of Paul N. Philips, APLC ( https://www.paulnphilips.com ), and Minh-Tam (Tammy) Tran of The Tammy Tran Law Firm ( https://tammytranlaw.net ).For media inquiries, please contact Sherrie Handrinos at 734-341-6859 or Sherrie@BoostOneMarketing.com.

