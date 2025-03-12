HIP Video Promo Presents: Stephen Thomas releases powerful new music video "Stay Strong"

West Virginia Native Stephen Thomas's Military-Inspired Anthem Captures the Fight Within Every Human Struggle

CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Musical innovator Stephen Thomas embraces difference without hesitation. Hailing out of Charleston, West Virginia, this emerging sonic pioneer has earned impressive acclaim since embarking on his musical journey in the early 2010s. Finding his artistic home at Creative Hearts Entertainment, Stephen has impressed audiences with his soul-stirring storytelling, relentless drive, and fearless experimentation. Earning him five Grammy Award considerations as an independent artist and featured in top publications such as Vibe Magazine, Earmilk, and more. Never one to shy away from a challenge he thrives on pushing his limits. His uncontainable artistry defies boxes and barriers, and most recently, he’s honed in on an alt-rock sound that captures the genre’s edgy, rebellious spirit with aplomb. Named an Artist to Watch in 2025 by The Source Magazine, he is charging full speed ahead with an ambitious plan to shake up the industry—including redefining what it means to be a universal artist. With new releases and music videos on the way soon, music lovers should buckle up.

“Stay Strong” is a persuasive anthem of resilience, brilliantly capturing the determination to fight through life’s daunting obstacles. At its core, the track is dedicated to America’s brave troops—but its message extends far beyond the battlefield. It’s an anthem for everyone—whether stationed on the frontlines, enduring an arduous hospital stay, or simply facing another demanding day. Electrifying, grunge guitar riffs, and soaring vocals deliver that classic invigorating punch. Storytelling is rich with detail, drawing from a range of visceral influences, including his deployment in the US military. His words of encouragement resonate deeply because he has lived through adversity himself—now encouraging others to rise above.

Loyalty is everything to Stephen—he has collaborated with renowned director Will Thomas on every one of his music videos—considering him family. Together, they work tirelessly to push each visual to new heights, and the “Stay Strong” music video is their most compelling piece yet. The narrative tugs at the heartstrings, as viewers get an intimate glimpse into the lives of a young child battling an autoimmune disease, and his father, a soldier, navigating the dual challenges of military service and family hardship. Seamlessly interweaving the aesthetics of both a music video and a short film, the visuals bring real-life struggles to the forefront, making the courage on the screen feel tangible. Paired with Stephen’s magnetic presence, "Stay Strong" is destined to inspire audiences from all walks of life—instilling the confidence to tackle any challenge ahead—no matter how difficult.

