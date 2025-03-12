Ylanda T. Wilhite’s book, “My Savings Jar” Helps Children to Learn Financial Literacy

Author Ylanda Wilhite Author Ylanda Wilhite

An instructional book that introduces children to the concepts of setting goals, saving, and budgeting.

Saving is something that you will do your whole life.” — Ylanda Wilhite

HINSDALE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ylanda T. Wilhite is a financial expert with a 40-year career in the financial industry. She is glad to announce the publication of her new educational book, " My Savings Jar ." This book is the first in an anticipated series to transform how young children understand and manage money.“My Savings Jar” is a powerful book that teaches young children actionable steps to set goals and save money. Financial literacy is important in early education, and Ylanda T. Wilhite has written an engaging and instructional book that fills this critical gap. Children can immediately begin their journey toward financial independence through simple and impactful lessons.This book’s core mission is to empower children with the knowledge and skills necessary to become financially responsible adults. “My Savings Jar” introduces the concepts of saving, goal-setting, and financial consciousness at an early age. Furthermore, it lays the foundation for future generations to manage their finances prudently and be well-equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge.The importance of teaching children about financial literacy cannot be overstated. In a recent poll, 65% of working Americans reported living paycheck to paycheck, with 35% indicating they have no money left at the end of most months. These statistics highlight a widespread lack of financial education, often leading to long-term financial instability. Ylanda T. Wilhite is determined to change this narrative by starting with the youngest members of our society."My Savings Jar" addresses the need for early financial education head-on. The book teaches children to understand the value of money, the benefits of saving, and the importance of setting and achieving financial goals.Ylanda T. Wilhite retired from the financial industry in 2023 after a distinguished Forty-year career, with the last 25 years focused on Wealth Management. Her extensive experience and passion for financial education have driven her to become an advocate for financial literacy, particularly among children. Her book is an essential resource for parents, educators, and caregivers who wish to instill the values of financial responsibility in children.The book, "My Savings Jar," is now available to purchase at https://www.amazon.com/My-Savings-Jar-Ylanda-Wilhite-ebook/dp/B0D5HWC7Z9/ For more information and upcoming releases, please contact the author at mysavingsjar@gmail.comContact Information:mysavingsjar@gmail.comwww.mysavingsjar.website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.