Lakeside Villas in Midlothian, Texas, Sold in Landmark Deal Led by Alan Stalcup

MIDLOTHIAN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly sought-after Lakeside Villas, a premier 152-unit garden-style apartment community in Midlothian, Texas, has officially been sold in a landmark transaction that underscores the strength of the local real estate market and the increasing demand for high-quality multifamily properties.Lakeside Villas, known for its perfect balance of country charm and modern conveniences, has long stood out in the Midlothian rental market. Its strategic location offers residents seamless access to major metropolitan areas such as Fort Worth, Dallas, Waxahachie, and Cleburne, while also providing a peaceful and scenic living environment just minutes from downtown Midlothian.The property boasts spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, each featuring upscale finishes such as granite countertops, wood-style flooring, and contemporary design elements. Residents also enjoy a suite of on-site amenities, including a clubhouse with a business center, a well-equipped laundry facility, and beautifully maintained green spaces.The sale of Lakeside Villas highlights the continued growth and investment appeal of the Midlothian area. The transaction represents a strategic acquisition in a thriving rental market, attracting investors who recognize the long-term value of well-positioned multifamily assets."The successful sale of Lakeside Villas is a testament to the strength of Midlothian’s real estate market and the desirability of thoughtfully designed, high-quality rental communities," said Alan Stalcup With this latest acquisition, the new owners are expected to continue the property’s tradition of excellence, further enhancing its appeal to current and future residents.###For more information about Alan Stalcup, please visit https://www.alanstalcup.com/ For more information on GVA Real Estate Group, please visit their website XXX

