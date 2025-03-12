VeriQuant Asset Management Announces Strategic Partnership with CLS Capital Group, Secures $10 Million in First Funding Raise

Grounded in Principles, Driven by Innovation.

DENVER, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VeriQuant Asset Management, a leading financial services firm specializing in the small business finance asset class, is proud to announce its successful first capital raise of $10 million, facilitated through a new strategic partnership with CLS Capital Group LLC (CLS). This milestone marks a pivotal moment for VeriQuant as it continues to grow and innovate within the merchant cash advance (MCA) market.

VeriQuant, with over 30 years of expertise in quantitative investment strategies, provides retail and institutional investors with direct access to the MCA market, a traditionally fragmented sector. With a focus on diversification, risk management, and data-driven solutions, the firm is committed to delivering risk-adjusted returns for its clients. By partnering with CLS Capital Group, a respected leader in financial services since 1993, VeriQuant is poised to unlock new investment opportunities and further enhance its growth trajectory.

“We are thrilled to announce this important milestone for VeriQuant,” said Nermin Catic, CEO of VeriQuant. “This partnership with CLS is a testament to the strength of our platform, our commitment to innovative, data-driven investment strategies, and our ability to attract top-tier investment partners. With this funding, we can continue to expand our platform and bring valuable opportunities to both retail and institutional investors.”

CLS Capital Group, formed in 1993 and known for its robust network of venture capital, private equity firms, and top financial institutions, brings a wealth of experience in providing funding solutions to a wide range of financial sectors. The alliance with VeriQuant strengthens CLS’s position in the growing small business finance space, offering a broader array of investment opportunities to its extensive investor network.

“This partnership with VeriQuant represents a dynamic shift in how we approach investment opportunities in the small business finance sector,” said Ray Uballe, President of CLS Capital Group. “VeriQuant’s advanced AI-powered platform and rigorous due diligence process will drive transparent, risk-conscious investments that are aligned with the interests of our investors. We look forward to collaborating closely with the team as they continue to redefine asset management in this evolving market.”

VeriQuant’s cutting-edge investment platform leverages AI and big data to evaluate over 45,000 loan applications annually, ensuring that all investments adhere to strict credit criteria. With this new funding, VeriQuant aims to scale its operations, optimize its proprietary platform, and continue delivering high-return investment opportunities with strong risk mitigation strategies.

About VeriQuant Asset Management

VeriQuant Asset Management is a global financial services firm focused on offering innovative, data-driven investment solutions in the small business finance sector. Specializing in merchant cash advances (MCA), VeriQuant offers investors access to high-quality, risk-adjusted opportunities while utilizing a proprietary platform for rigorous credit assessments and due diligence. VeriQuant is committed to empowering retail and institutional investors with secure, high-return opportunities in a historically fragmented market.

For more information, please visit: www.veriquant.net

Contact:

Nermin Catic, CEO

Email: nermin@veriquant.net

Mack McKaughan, COO

Email: mack@veriquant.net

About CLS Capital Group LLC

CLS Capital Group LLC (CLS) is a financial services firm that has been providing funding solutions to a broad spectrum of industries since 1993. Originally established as a mortgage lender and broker, CLS has expanded its reach to include a wide range of financial sectors, including venture capital, private equity, and investment banking. The firm maintains strategic alliances with top financial institutions, investment banks, and accredited investors, offering solutions to most funding requests.

For more information, please visit: www.clslending.net

