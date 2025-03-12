Free tax filing clinics available for Islanders

CANADA, March 12 - Free tax filing clinics are available to Island residents with modest or no income to report and a simple tax situation who need assistance in completing their tax and benefit return.

Super Clinics will be offered again this year, featuring additional service providers, like the Seniors Navigators, to offer information on programs and support.

Filing an annual income tax return is key for claiming benefit payments like the PEI Child Benefit, Canada child benefit, Canada workers benefit, Guaranteed Income Supplement and GST/HST credit.

Clinics are available at libraries and community centres across the province in the following communities:

Alberton

Borden-Carleton

Cardigan

Charlottetown

Cornwall

Georgetown

Hunter River

Kensington

Kinkora

Montague

Morell

Mount Stewart

Murray Harbour

Murray River

O’Leary

Souris

Stratford

St. Peter’s

Summerside

Tignish

For a full list of locations and times, visit Be Aware, Get Your Share | Government of Prince Edward Island



