Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,672 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,281 in the last 365 days.

Free tax filing clinics available for Islanders

CANADA, March 12 - Free tax filing clinics are available to Island residents with modest or no income to report and a simple tax situation who need assistance in completing their tax and benefit return.

Super Clinics will be offered again this year, featuring additional service providers, like the Seniors Navigators, to offer information on programs and support.

Filing an annual income tax return is key for claiming benefit payments like the PEI Child Benefit, Canada child benefit, Canada workers benefit, Guaranteed Income Supplement and GST/HST credit.

Clinics are available at libraries and community centres across the province in the following communities:

  • Alberton
  • Borden-Carleton
  • Cardigan
  • Charlottetown
  • Cornwall
  • Georgetown
  • Hunter River
  • Kensington
  • Kinkora
  • Montague
  • Morell
  • Mount Stewart
  • Murray Harbour
  • Murray River
  • O’Leary
  • Souris
  • Stratford
  • St. Peter’s
  • Summerside
  • Tignish

For a full list of locations and times, visit Be Aware, Get Your Share | Government of Prince Edward Island

                  
Media contacts:
Jill Edwards
Senior Communications Officer
Department of Social Development and Seniors
Jedwards@gov.pe.ca

Anne Pachal
Manager, Communications
Atlantic Regional Office
Canada Revenue Agency
anne.pachal@cra-arc.gc.ca

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Free tax filing clinics available for Islanders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more