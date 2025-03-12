Free tax filing clinics available for Islanders
CANADA, March 12 - Free tax filing clinics are available to Island residents with modest or no income to report and a simple tax situation who need assistance in completing their tax and benefit return.
Super Clinics will be offered again this year, featuring additional service providers, like the Seniors Navigators, to offer information on programs and support.
Filing an annual income tax return is key for claiming benefit payments like the PEI Child Benefit, Canada child benefit, Canada workers benefit, Guaranteed Income Supplement and GST/HST credit.
Clinics are available at libraries and community centres across the province in the following communities:
- Alberton
- Borden-Carleton
- Cardigan
- Charlottetown
- Cornwall
- Georgetown
- Hunter River
- Kensington
- Kinkora
- Montague
- Morell
- Mount Stewart
- Murray Harbour
- Murray River
- O’Leary
- Souris
- Stratford
- St. Peter’s
- Summerside
- Tignish
For a full list of locations and times, visit Be Aware, Get Your Share | Government of Prince Edward Island
Media contacts:
Jill Edwards
Senior Communications Officer
Department of Social Development and Seniors
Jedwards@gov.pe.ca
Anne Pachal
Manager, Communications
Atlantic Regional Office
Canada Revenue Agency
anne.pachal@cra-arc.gc.ca
