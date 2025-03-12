Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of Economic Cooperation Organization

On March 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Asad Majeed Khan, Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan would host the summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization this year, adding that Asad Majeed Khan's visit provided a valuable opportunity to discuss preparations for the summit. Describing Azerbaijan as an active member of the organization, President Aliyev expressed the country's readiness to contribute to enhancing cooperation among member states and advancing issues on the agenda.

Asad Majeed Khan, in turn, emphasized that Azerbaijan is an active member of the Economic Cooperation Organization. He commended Azerbaijan for hosting the organization’s subsidiary bodies and continuously supporting the implementation of key agenda items. Noting the shared historical, cultural, and geographical proximity, as well as common values and religion among member states, Khan pointed out the significant opportunities for deepening cooperation within the organization.

Secretary General Asad Majeed Khan also praised Azerbaijan’s rich experience in hosting international events, particularly its successful organization of COP29. He expressed confidence that Azerbaijan would host the upcoming Economic Cooperation Organization summit at a high level.

Additionally, Asad Majeed Khan mentioned his upcoming participation in the 12th Global Baku Forum, describing it as an important platform for addressing global issues.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on further prospects for developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Economic Cooperation Organization.