BrandingBusiness and Anaheim Hills Golf Club Partner in Complete Rebrand

Anaheim Hills Logos

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrandingBusiness, a leading brand strategy and creative agency, unveiled its partnership with Anaheim Hills Golf Club in an ambitious initiative revitalizing the Club's visual identity and launching its newly renovated restaurant brand, Gallery. This collaboration between two Orange County organizations heralds a new chapter for the golf club, which has seen a resurgence following substantial enhancements to its course, clubhouse, and culinary offering that includes a new executive chef and menu.Recent improvements to the club have highlighted the need for a visual identity that mirrors the contemporary appeal of Anaheim Hills Golf Club. The enhancements to the course and the overall experience make it a standout destination in Southern California, drawing guests eager to enjoy its unique elevation and eclectic terrain. In keeping with the heritage and aesthetic of the club, the revamped logo also draws inspiration from the iconic Spanish Mediterranean archways that are a hallmark of the club's architecture. The incorporation of old growth sycamore trees within the design not only acknowledges the natural beauty of the golf course but also symbolizes the deep-rooted history and evolution of the club.Gallery, the aptly-named revitalized restaurant situated in the heart of Anaheim Hills Golf Club, offers guests a unique blend of scenic beauty and gastronomic delight. With its panoramic views of the rolling hills and a newly introduced menu, Gallery is becoming a focal point for both dining and outdoor enthusiasts. Embodying the spirit of camaraderie, energy, and culinary excellence, the restaurant provides an ideal setting for guests to enjoy diverse flavors while soaking in the natural beauty of its surroundings. The new name, brand story, and visual system come together on signage, the menu, staff uniforms, collateral, digital media, and the overall restaurant environment.Brian Penny, Director of Food and Beverage at the club calls out “Gallery Food and Libations welcomes the entire community, not only golfers, with something for everyone. We’re excited for guests to experience our new California fusion menu, extensive wine list, specialty cocktails, and assortment of craft beers on tap, including several local breweries. And the scenic elevation and outdoor aspect of Gallery is one-of-a-kind.”Ryan Rieches, CEO of BrandingBusiness, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We were incredibly excited to partner with Anaheim Hills Golf Club on this transformative journey. The reimagined identity and launch of Gallery represent a significant milestone in the club’s history. Our collaboration is a testament to the club's commitment to excellence and a reflection of our shared vision to create memorable brands that resonate deeply with local audiences."This partnership marks a significant milestone in the continuous evolution of Anaheim Hills Golf Club as it continues to enhance its reputation as a premier destination for both golf and cuisine in Southern California.For further information about Anaheim Hills Golf Club and its revitalized restaurant Gallery, please visit www.anaheimhillsgc.com About BrandingBusiness:BrandingBusiness is a specialist B2B brand strategy and creative agency. For more than 30 years we have worked with growth-driven disruptors and some of the world's great companies to help them stay relevant in a world of dynamic change and create business momentum through the inspirational power of their brand. By combining strategic rigor with world-class creative thinking, we help clients imagine futures that are not yet visible and build brands that make them a reality. BrandingBusiness has worked with the likes of ABM Industries, American Airlines, Cisco, Elsevier, First American Financial, Huawei, Teledyne, Hitachi, Saint-Gobain, and Tech Data. To learn more, please visit brandingbusiness.com

