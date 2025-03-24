Broyhill's Load and Pack® 74-TD 3.6 for Parks
Broyhill's Load and Pack® 74-TD 3.6 Revolutionizes Waste Management in ParksDAKOTA CITY, NE, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broyhill Equipment LLC proudly introduces the Load and Pack® 74-TD 3.6, a state-of-the-art solid waste handling solution engineered to enhance efficiency and sustainability in parks, beaches, and trails. This innovative vehicle addresses the unique challenges of waste collection in diverse terrains, ensuring cleaner and safer recreational environments for communities nationwide.
Optimized for Diverse Terrains
The Load and Pack® 74-TD 3.6 is meticulously designed to navigate various landscapes, from sandy beaches to rugged trails. Equipped with a dual axle drive and specialized tires, it ensures superior traction and mobility, allowing operators to access areas previously deemed unreachable. This capability is crucial for maintaining cleanliness in all sections of parks and recreational areas, regardless of the terrain.
Enhanced Efficiency and Capacity
In response to the growing demand for efficient waste management, the Load and Pack® 74-TD 3.6 features a robust hydraulic grip capable of lifting up to 500 pounds and accommodating containers ranging from 26 to 90 gallons. With an impressive cycle time of approximately 5 seconds for lifting and returning, a single operator can service over 400 trash containers daily. This remarkable efficiency translates to reduced labor costs and optimized resource allocation for municipal and private park management entities.
User-Friendly Operation
Understanding the importance of operator comfort and safety, Broyhill has incorporated intuitive controls and ergonomic features into the Load and Pack® 74-TD 3.6. The vehicle's design allows for the hydraulic loading and unloading of compactor boxes by a single operator, streamlining the waste collection process and minimizing physical strain. This user-centric approach ensures that operators can perform their duties effectively and safely, even during extended shifts.
Durable and Sustainable Design
Constructed with high-quality materials and a focus on longevity, the Load and Pack® 74-TD 3.6 is built to withstand the rigors of daily use in challenging environments. Its durable construction not only ensures a long service life but also contributes to sustainability efforts by reducing the frequency of equipment replacement. By investing in reliable machinery, park administrations can decrease their environmental footprint and promote eco-friendly practices.
Proven Success in Various Municipalities
The Load and Pack® 74-TD 3.6 has already garnered positive feedback from several municipalities. For instance, the Recreation Department in St. Paul, MN, utilizes this equipment to efficiently empty wire mesh trash baskets along their riverfront parks. Similarly, Ocean City, MD, has integrated the Load and Pack® into their waste management operations, effectively maintaining cleanliness on their renowned beaches. These success stories underscore the vehicle's versatility and effectiveness in diverse settings.
Commitment to Community and Environment
Broyhill Equipment LLC remains dedicated to developing solutions that not only meet operational needs but also support community well-being and environmental stewardship. The Load and Pack® 74-TD 3.6 exemplifies this commitment by providing a tool that enhances the cleanliness of public spaces, thereby improving the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.
About Broyhill Equipment LLC
Founded in Dakota City, Nebraska, Broyhill Equipment LLC has been a pioneer in manufacturing specialized equipment for waste management, turf care, and grounds maintenance. With a legacy of innovation and quality spanning over seven decades, Broyhill continues to deliver products that address the evolving needs of municipalities, recreational facilities, and private enterprises.
