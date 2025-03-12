Inertia Resources, Inc. Expands Energy Management Services in Houston, Appoints Rick Douglas as Regional Director

Rick Douglas, Director of Houston Business Development, Inertia Resources, Inc. Demorian Linton, Founder and Principal Owner, Inertia Resources, Inc.

This expansion allows us to offer Houston businesses access to industry experts who can navigate the complexities of an evolving energy landscape, delivering greater savings and energy solutions.” — Demorian Linton, Founder and Principal Owner, Inertia Resources, Inc.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inertia Resources, Inc. , one of the fastest-growing energy brokerage firms in the United States, is expanding its presence in Houston and Southern Texas communities, bringing comprehensive energy management services and cost-saving solutions to businesses throughout the Greater Houston Area and across the state.Inertia Resources has named Rick Douglas as the Director of Business Development in Houston. Douglas is a seasoned Commercial Energy Consultant with expertise in market analysis, contract negotiation, and cost-saving energy strategies. His focus is on helping businesses optimize their energy expenses while ensuring reliable service.With over a decade in banking, Douglas has developed strong leadership, financial strategy, and client relationship management skills. His experience in high-level customer service, financial advising, and process optimization allows him to provide tailored solutions that drive measurable results for Inertia Resources clients. Previously, Douglas held roles at Regions Bank and JPMorgan Chase, where he managed financial portfolios and led operational improvements. He is known for his strategic thinking, problem-solving abilities, and commitment to delivering exceptional service.“We are excited to welcome Rick to this new role as he leads this strategic expansion in the Houston market,” said Demorian Linton, Founder and Principal Owner of Inertia Resources, Inc. “Our mission remains to help businesses recognize substantial savings in energy costs while advancing options toward a more sustainable future with renewable energy solutions. This expansion allows us to offer Houston businesses access to industry experts who can navigate the complexities of an evolving energy landscape, delivering greater savings and expanded energy solutions.”Over the next two years, Inertia Resources plans to expand its footprint in Houston and surrounding areas, supporting local businesses and communities with innovative energy solutions. The company’s continued growth in Texas is expected to create new jobs in energy management and development across the Houston, Dallas, and Austin regions.As part of its commitment to Houston’s local business community, Inertia is also helping organizations like First Colony Community Services Association (FCCSA) pass energy savings on to Houston area residents. FCCSA, the largest homeowner’s association in Sugar Land, is comprised of more than 70 residential neighborhoods and 400+ commercial businesses.Founded in 2018 by Linton, Inertia Resources began as a licensed premium electric power and natural gas brokerage in Boston, Massachusetts, serving commercial and industrial clients nationwide. Linton’s innovative business model, emphasizing a physical presence in every city the company serves, has set Inertia apart by providing clients with the distinct advantage of in-person interactions with their brokers. This approach, combined with Linton’s nearly two decades of experience in the energy sector, has fueled the company’s rapid growth. Today, Inertia Resources stands among the fastest-growing firms in the industry, with nearly 60 representatives operating across 25 states.Inertia Resources now serves over 4,500 clients with more than 20,000 meter locations nationwide. As one of the few premium brokers of electricity for some of the world’s largest energy companies, Inertia offers solutions in over 100 utilities nationwide and has saved businesses, including prominent names like Steve Madden, Dunkin, New Balance, Boston Bruins, and Boston Celtics, over $100 million in energy costs. In addition, Inertia’s focus on renewable energy solutions and green technology has helped clients like Cape Cod 5, Colby-Sawyer College, and Steve Madden transition to 100% green energy in multiple states.Backed by a diverse team with over 50 years of combined experience in energy deregulation, the company has become a nationally recognized leader in commercial energy brokerage, supply management, renewable energy solutions, and EV charging technology. In 2024, Inertia Resources achieved its most successful year to date, expanding its services to Texas, Maine, Rhode Island, Florida, and Georgia.For more information on Inertia Resources, Inc., visit https://inertiaresourcesinc.com For media inquiries, please contact Sherrie Handrinos at Sherrie@boostonemarketing.com or call 734-341-6859.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.