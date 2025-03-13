Sherweb Launches Keepit To Optimize MSPs’ Defense Against Cyber Threats

The Two Companies Will Safeguard Essential SaaS Data to Simplify Backup Processes for MSPs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sherweb, the cloud marketplace and distributor that gives MSPs everything they need to run and scale their offerings, today announced the launch of Keepit into its marketplace. Together the two companies will enable Managed Service Providers (MSPs) who work with Sherweb to streamline the backup and protection of data critical to their internal processes and workloads on Keepit’s cloud-native platform.

Over the past year, cyber threats have risen substantially, manifesting both externally and internally in a multitude of ways from advanced attacks to accidental deletion. This influx has put increased pressure on MSPs to amplify their protective capabilities. With the addition of Keepit, Sherweb is enhancing its data resiliency offerings to MSPs, providing a backup solution that can be deployed in record speed to offer reliable, fast recovery times. With its API-first architecture, Keepit allows for seamless integration with leading enterprise applications including Microsoft 365, Salesforce, Google Workspace, Zendesk and more, to help MSPs reduce complexity and ensure comprehensive data protection.

Sherweb’s commitment to supporting its partners is reflected in the Keepit solution’s flexibility, scalability, and ease of use. With one flat fee per user, Keepit’s all-inclusive pricing structure removes hidden costs, providing MSPs with a competitive advantage and a simple way to maximize margins. Partners can also access exclusive volume discounts and bundles to further lower costs.

“Keepit represents a significant step in Sherweb’s mission to support our partners in simplifying their operations and boosting profitability,” said Benji Germain, Vice President of Product at Sherweb. “MSPs are often burdened by complex, costly backup solutions that don’t fully meet client needs. By offering a simple, intuitive and cost-effective backup solution that supports a wide range of SaaS workloads, Keepit empowers MSPs to confidently protect client data while saving time and reducing costs.”

Sherweb is committed to providing MSPs with the tools and resources needed to succeed in today’s competitive market. With the introduction of Keepit, Sherweb reinforces its position as a trusted partner to the MSP community, offering flexible, easy-to-use solutions that drive operational success and growth.

Keepit is available immediately. For more information, please visit http://sherweb.com/news/sherweb-keepit-saas-backup-for-msps/.

About Keepit:

Keepit provides a next-level SaaS data protection platform purpose-built for the cloud. Securing data in a vendor-independent cloud safeguards essential business applications, boosts cyber resilience, and future-proofs data protection. Unique, separate, and immutable data storage with no sub-processors ensures compliance with local regulations and mitigates the impact of ransomware while guaranteeing continuous data access, business continuity, and fast and effective disaster recovery. Headquartered in Copenhagen with offices and data centers worldwide, more than 15,000 companies trust Keepit for its ease of use and effortless backup and recovery of cloud data.

For more information visit www.keepit.com or follow Keepit on LinkedIn.

About Sherweb

Sherweb equips MSPs with everything they need to run and scale their offerings through a competitive mix of cloud licenses, digital services and on-the-ground IT solutions. Equipped with a comprehensive portfolio of productivity, cybersecurity, infrastructure, backup and AI-driven solutions, alongside a wide range of professional services, the company’s MSP partners support the IT needs of more than 100,000 companies. Sherweb’s dedicated partner portal enables MSPs to efficiently manage their licensing across a diverse array of cloud solutions from Microsoft, Google and other top providers. The company additionally provides Helpdesk, outsourced support, and managed cloud services, helping MSPs extend their capabilities, reduce operational overhead, and enhance service delivery. They also create tailored business solutions to address evolving market needs, such as AI-readiness. Founded in 1998 in Canada, Sherweb has since expanded its presence throughout the US and more recently in Europe.



