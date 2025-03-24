Broyhill’s Load and Pack 74-TD 3.6 for Beaches

Broyhill Load and Pack Broyhill Load and Pack on Beach Broyhill Load and Pack on Beach

Broyhill’s Load and Pack 74-TD 3.6, Revolutionizing Waste Collection for Beaches

DAKOTA CITY, NE, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Broyhill Equipment LLC is proud to introduce its latest innovation in solid waste handling: the Load and Pack 74-TD 3.6, designed to streamline waste collection at beaches, parks, and trails. This versatile and efficient system offers a comprehensive solution to help municipalities and parks departments tackle the challenge of managing waste in recreational and coastal areas.Efficient and Reliable Waste HandlingThe Load and Pack74-TD 3.6 is engineered to meet the specific needs of outdoor and beach environments. Featuring dual axle drive and special tires, the 74-TD 3.6 can access difficult terrains like sand and uneven ground, making it perfect for beaches, parks, and trails. With a hydraulic system capable of lifting up to 500 pounds, it can manage containers ranging from 26 to 90 gallons effortlessly.The 74-TD 3.6 is designed to dramatically improve efficiency. One operator can pick up over 400 trash containers daily, with a quick cycle time of approximately 5 seconds for both lifting and returning the containers. This high-speed operation allows for significant time savings, enabling workers to focus on other critical tasks while the Load and Packsystem handles the bulk of waste collection.Robust, Flexible Design for Challenging EnvironmentsThe Load and Pack74-TD 3.6 is more than just a trash collection vehicle; it’s a specialized piece of equipment built to handle the toughest waste collection tasks in challenging outdoor environments. Its high-capacity hydraulics ensure that large volumes of waste can be handled with ease, while its design allows it to navigate sand, gravel, and other difficult surfaces commonly found in recreational areas.Whether it’s the beach, a park, or a trail, the Load and Pack74-TD 3.6 is capable of performing effectively in a wide variety of terrains. This flexibility makes it an essential tool for maintaining cleanliness in outdoor spaces that attract large numbers of visitors, especially during peak seasons.Reducing Operating Costs and Improving ProductivityBy offering the ability to pick up more than 400 containers in a day with just one operator, the Load and Pack74-TD 3.6 drastically reduces labor costs while improving operational efficiency. The streamlined hydraulic offloading and onloading systems, which require only one operator to manage, further reduce the need for multiple personnel, thus lowering staffing costs.The system’s compact and robust design is not only built to handle waste but also to ensure longevity, reducing the frequency of maintenance and downtime. This durability ensures long-term value for parks departments and municipal authorities, making it an excellent investment for waste management.A Game Changer for Beachfront and Park OperationsManaging waste in high-traffic, natural environments presents unique challenges. Whether it's the beach, a recreational park, or a hiking trail, waste piles up quickly and requires prompt attention to ensure a clean and welcoming space for visitors. The Load and Pack74-TD 3.6 is specifically designed to meet the needs of these environments, where efficient, high-capacity waste collection is essential to keeping facilities clean and operational.This compact waste collection system not only boosts the speed and efficiency of trash removal but also minimizes the impact on the environment. It operates quietly and leaves a minimal footprint, which is critical when working in natural and recreational spaces that require preservation.Sustainability and InnovationBroyhill Equipment is committed to sustainability, and the Load and Pack74-TD 3.6 embodies this commitment. The efficiency of the system reduces the need for additional fuel and equipment, resulting in a greener waste management solution. With its innovative design and functionality, it also supports sustainable practices by helping parks and recreational areas maintain cleanliness without excessive manpower or waste.Key Features of the Load and Pack74-TD 3.6:• Dual Axle Drive & Special Tires: Designed for maximum mobility across sand, gravel, and uneven terrains.• Hydraulic Grip System: Lifts up to 500 pounds and handles containers from 26 to 90 gallons.• Efficient Operation: One operator can collect more than 400 trash containers daily, with a cycle time of approximately 5 seconds per lift.• Compact & Durable Design: Designed to withstand the rigors of outdoor environments and reduce maintenance needs.• Sustainable Solution: Reduces fuel consumption and environmental impact while maintaining operational efficiency.The Ideal Solution for Municipalities and ParksThe Load and Pack74-TD 3.6 is the ideal solution for municipalities, parks, and recreational areas that need an efficient, reliable waste collection system. With its easy-to-use hydraulic system and robust build, it is the perfect tool for keeping beaches, parks, and trails clean, even in the most challenging environments.Broyhill Equipment has long been a leader in solid waste handling solutions, and the Load and Pack74-TD 3.6 further solidifies the company’s position as an innovator in the waste management industry. Its cutting-edge design and high-efficiency operations provide a new standard for waste collection in recreational spaces.About Broyhill Equipment LLCBroyhill Equipment LLC is a leading manufacturer of solid waste handling equipment, providing innovative solutions to municipalities, parks departments, and industrial operations. The company has a strong reputation for producing reliable and durable equipment designed to make waste management easier and more efficient. With a focus on sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Broyhill Equipment is committed to delivering the highest-quality equipment to meet the needs of their diverse clientele.For more information about the Load and Pack74-TD 3.6, or to request a quote, visit www.broyhill.com

Broyhill's Load and Pack

