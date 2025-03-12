Submit Release
Governor Phil Scott Appoints 102 to Boards and Commissions

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott’s office today announced a range of appointments made in the last two quarters of 2024. Beginning April 1, appointments will be announced on a quarterly basis.

Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities. The Governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at https://governor.vermont.gov/boards-commissions to apply.

Appointments made in the last two quarters of 2024 are listed below.

Justice of the Peace

  • Mary Howard Feder, Grafton
  • Jamie O'Hare, East Montpelier

State’s Attorney

  • Steven M. Brown, Jr., Brattleboro

Assistant Judge

  • Josie Henry, Alburgh
  • Michael Ricci, Woodstock
  • Patricia Gabel, Stowe

Superior Court Judge

  • Dana Marianna DiSano, South Burlington
  • Laura Rowntree , South Burlington

Superior Court Judge, Environmental

  • Joseph S. McLean, South Burlington

Family Division Magistrate

Animal Cruelty Investigation Advisory Board

  • JoAnn Nichols, Burlington

Board of Nursing

  • Jamie Callaghan , Jericho
  • Melissa J. Loisel , Rutland
  • Jennifer Laurent, Burlington

Capital Debt Affordability Advisory Committee

Clinical Utilization Review Board

  • Albert S. Hardy, III, Shelburne
  • Kate McIntosh, Northampton, MA
  • Valerie Jo Riss, Burlington

Council for Equitable Youth Justice

Drug Utilization Board

  • Heather Doyle Stein, MD, Essex Junction

Elevator Safety Review Board

  • William F. Henry, Jr., West Topsham

Fish and Wildlife Board

  • Beth Deimling, Grand Isle
  • Linda Hook, Brunswick

Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports           

  • Albert Hermsen, Brookfield
  • Jennifer Grant, Lyndonville
  • Scott Wood, Thetford

Governor's Emergency Preparedness Advisory Council

  • Aaron McIntire, Concord, NH
  • Chris Dube, South Burlington
  • Chris LaMonda, Jericho
  • Derek Libby, Swanton
  • Emma Harrington, Waterbury
  • Erik Boozan, Cambridge
  • George Merkel, Vergennes
  • Michael Burke, Bristol
  • Michael Dubie, Williston
  • Robert Schlachter, Rutland
  • Roger Marcoux, Hyde Park

Governor's Veterans Advisory Council

Governor's Workforce Equity and Diversity Council

  • Bernice Sarafzadeh, Stowe
  • Maureen Hebert, Randolph

Livestock Care Standards Advisory Council

Oversight Commission on Children, Youth and Families

Racial Justice Statistics Advisory Council

State Emergency Response Commission

  • Andrew L'Roe, Middlebury
  • Prescott Nadeau, Colchester

State Labor Relations Board       

  • David Boulanger, Hinesburg

State Police Advisory Commission

State Program Standing Committee for Children, Adolescent, and Family Mental Health

  • Mary Butler, Troy
  • Barbara Lee, Dummerston
  • Chad Cleverly, St. Johnsbury
  • Juliane Foley, Fairfax
  • Susan Yuan, Jericho

Study Committee on Dam Emergency Operations Planning

  • Ben Green, Northfield
  • Michaela Foody, Essex Junction

Study Committee on State Administration of the National Flood Insurance Program

  • Rebecca Pfeiffer, St. Albans
  • Rob Evans, Williston

Transportation Board

  • David J. Atherton, Brandon

Travel and Recreation Council

  • Karen Duguay, Middlebury
  • Maricella Ehman, Killington
  • Matt Harrington, Bennington
  • Molly Mahar, Waitsfield

Vermont Commission on Women

  • Katherine Lucier, Underhill
  • Nancy Kaplan, Burlington

Vermont Community Development Board

Vermont Community Investment Board

  • Bruce Cheeseman, St. Albans
  • Cathy Davis, Burlington
  • Jaime Lee, Poultney
  • Michael McDonough, Bennington

Vermont Developmental Disabilities Council

  • Anastasia Douglas, Barre
  • Collins Twing, South Royalton
  • Erika Smith, Montpelier
  • Jennifer Townley, Williston
  • Justin Thunder Bear Deth, St. Johnsbury
  • Kele Boudreau, Fairfax
  • Scarlett Duncan, Burlington
  • Silas Callison, Burlington

Vermont Milk Commission

  • Dr. Fitzroy Beckford, Essex Junction

Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative

  • Jeff Alexander, Tinmouth
  • Sarah Pelkey, West Rutland
  • Yva Rose, Johnson

Vermont Standards Board for Professional Educators

  • Melissa Connor, Cuttingsville
  • Nancy Brown, St. Johnsbury

Vermont State Workforce Development Board

  • Amanda Shangraw, Williamstown
  • Aron Tomlinson, Bradford
  • Betsy Bailey, St. Johnsbury
  • Bill Cunningham, Middlebury
  • Jeremy White, Lyndonville
  • Jill Olson, Middlesex
  • Linda Joy Sullivan, Newport
  • Michael Doenges, Rutland
  • Michael Hulbert, Barre
  • Philip Kolling, Graniteville
  • Rhoni Basden, Essex
  • Rob Terry, Pawlet
  • Scott Giles, Shelburne
  • Valerie White Beaudet, Barre

Vermont Veterans' Home Board of Trustees

  • Dolores Krawczyk, Bennington
  • Francis Wetherby, Bennington
  • Peg Flory, Rutland

Vermont Veterans' Memorial Cemetery Advisory Board

  • Henry U. Harder, Jr., Colchester

Vermont's 250th Anniversary Commission

