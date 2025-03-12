Governor Phil Scott Appoints 102 to Boards and Commissions
Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott’s office today announced a range of appointments made in the last two quarters of 2024. Beginning April 1, appointments will be announced on a quarterly basis.
Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities. The Governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at https://governor.vermont.gov/boards-commissions to apply.
Appointments made in the last two quarters of 2024 are listed below.
Justice of the Peace
- Mary Howard Feder, Grafton
- Jamie O'Hare, East Montpelier
State’s Attorney
- Steven M. Brown, Jr., Brattleboro
Assistant Judge
- Josie Henry, Alburgh
- Michael Ricci, Woodstock
- Patricia Gabel, Stowe
Superior Court Judge
- Dana Marianna DiSano, South Burlington
- Laura Rowntree , South Burlington
Superior Court Judge, Environmental
- Joseph S. McLean, South Burlington
Family Division Magistrate
Animal Cruelty Investigation Advisory Board
- JoAnn Nichols, Burlington
Board of Nursing
- Jamie Callaghan , Jericho
- Melissa J. Loisel , Rutland
- Jennifer Laurent, Burlington
Capital Debt Affordability Advisory Committee
Clinical Utilization Review Board
- Albert S. Hardy, III, Shelburne
- Kate McIntosh, Northampton, MA
- Valerie Jo Riss, Burlington
Council for Equitable Youth Justice
Drug Utilization Board
- Heather Doyle Stein, MD, Essex Junction
Elevator Safety Review Board
- William F. Henry, Jr., West Topsham
Fish and Wildlife Board
- Beth Deimling, Grand Isle
- Linda Hook, Brunswick
Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports
- Albert Hermsen, Brookfield
- Jennifer Grant, Lyndonville
- Scott Wood, Thetford
Governor's Emergency Preparedness Advisory Council
- Aaron McIntire, Concord, NH
- Chris Dube, South Burlington
- Chris LaMonda, Jericho
- Derek Libby, Swanton
- Emma Harrington, Waterbury
- Erik Boozan, Cambridge
- George Merkel, Vergennes
- Michael Burke, Bristol
- Michael Dubie, Williston
- Robert Schlachter, Rutland
- Roger Marcoux, Hyde Park
Governor's Veterans Advisory Council
Governor's Workforce Equity and Diversity Council
- Bernice Sarafzadeh, Stowe
- Maureen Hebert, Randolph
Livestock Care Standards Advisory Council
Oversight Commission on Children, Youth and Families
Racial Justice Statistics Advisory Council
State Emergency Response Commission
- Andrew L'Roe, Middlebury
- Prescott Nadeau, Colchester
State Labor Relations Board
- David Boulanger, Hinesburg
State Police Advisory Commission
State Program Standing Committee for Children, Adolescent, and Family Mental Health
- Mary Butler, Troy
- Barbara Lee, Dummerston
- Chad Cleverly, St. Johnsbury
- Juliane Foley, Fairfax
- Susan Yuan, Jericho
Study Committee on Dam Emergency Operations Planning
- Ben Green, Northfield
- Michaela Foody, Essex Junction
Study Committee on State Administration of the National Flood Insurance Program
- Rebecca Pfeiffer, St. Albans
- Rob Evans, Williston
Transportation Board
- David J. Atherton, Brandon
Travel and Recreation Council
- Karen Duguay, Middlebury
- Maricella Ehman, Killington
- Matt Harrington, Bennington
- Molly Mahar, Waitsfield
Vermont Commission on Women
- Katherine Lucier, Underhill
- Nancy Kaplan, Burlington
Vermont Community Development Board
Vermont Community Investment Board
- Bruce Cheeseman, St. Albans
- Cathy Davis, Burlington
- Jaime Lee, Poultney
- Michael McDonough, Bennington
Vermont Developmental Disabilities Council
- Anastasia Douglas, Barre
- Collins Twing, South Royalton
- Erika Smith, Montpelier
- Jennifer Townley, Williston
- Justin Thunder Bear Deth, St. Johnsbury
- Kele Boudreau, Fairfax
- Scarlett Duncan, Burlington
- Silas Callison, Burlington
Vermont Milk Commission
- Dr. Fitzroy Beckford, Essex Junction
Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative
- Jeff Alexander, Tinmouth
- Sarah Pelkey, West Rutland
- Yva Rose, Johnson
Vermont Standards Board for Professional Educators
- Melissa Connor, Cuttingsville
- Nancy Brown, St. Johnsbury
Vermont State Workforce Development Board
- Amanda Shangraw, Williamstown
- Aron Tomlinson, Bradford
- Betsy Bailey, St. Johnsbury
- Bill Cunningham, Middlebury
- Jeremy White, Lyndonville
- Jill Olson, Middlesex
- Linda Joy Sullivan, Newport
- Michael Doenges, Rutland
- Michael Hulbert, Barre
- Philip Kolling, Graniteville
- Rhoni Basden, Essex
- Rob Terry, Pawlet
- Scott Giles, Shelburne
- Valerie White Beaudet, Barre
Vermont Veterans' Home Board of Trustees
- Dolores Krawczyk, Bennington
- Francis Wetherby, Bennington
- Peg Flory, Rutland
Vermont Veterans' Memorial Cemetery Advisory Board
- Henry U. Harder, Jr., Colchester
Vermont's 250th Anniversary Commission
###
