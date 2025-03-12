Governor Phil Scott Appoints 102 to Boards and Commissions

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott’s office today announced a range of appointments made in the last two quarters of 2024. Beginning April 1, appointments will be announced on a quarterly basis.

Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities. The Governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at https://governor.vermont.gov/boards-commissions to apply.

Appointments made in the last two quarters of 2024 are listed below.

Justice of the Peace

Mary Howard Feder, Grafton

Jamie O'Hare, East Montpelier

State’s Attorney

Steven M. Brown, Jr., Brattleboro

Assistant Judge

Josie Henry, Alburgh

Michael Ricci, Woodstock

Patricia Gabel, Stowe

Superior Court Judge

Dana Marianna DiSano, South Burlington

Laura Rowntree , South Burlington

Superior Court Judge, Environmental

Joseph S. McLean, South Burlington

Family Division Magistrate

Animal Cruelty Investigation Advisory Board

JoAnn Nichols, Burlington

Board of Nursing

Jamie Callaghan , Jericho

Melissa J. Loisel , Rutland

Jennifer Laurent, Burlington

Capital Debt Affordability Advisory Committee

Clinical Utilization Review Board

Albert S. Hardy, III, Shelburne

Kate McIntosh, Northampton, MA

Valerie Jo Riss, Burlington

Council for Equitable Youth Justice

Drug Utilization Board

Heather Doyle Stein, MD, Essex Junction

Elevator Safety Review Board

William F. Henry, Jr., West Topsham

Fish and Wildlife Board

Beth Deimling, Grand Isle

Linda Hook, Brunswick

Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports

Albert Hermsen, Brookfield

Jennifer Grant, Lyndonville

Scott Wood, Thetford

Governor's Emergency Preparedness Advisory Council

Aaron McIntire, Concord, NH

Chris Dube, South Burlington

Chris LaMonda, Jericho

Derek Libby, Swanton

Emma Harrington, Waterbury

Erik Boozan, Cambridge

George Merkel, Vergennes

Michael Burke, Bristol

Michael Dubie, Williston

Robert Schlachter, Rutland

Roger Marcoux, Hyde Park

Governor's Veterans Advisory Council

Governor's Workforce Equity and Diversity Council

Bernice Sarafzadeh, Stowe

Maureen Hebert, Randolph

Livestock Care Standards Advisory Council

Oversight Commission on Children, Youth and Families

Racial Justice Statistics Advisory Council

State Emergency Response Commission

Andrew L'Roe, Middlebury

Prescott Nadeau, Colchester

State Labor Relations Board

David Boulanger, Hinesburg

State Police Advisory Commission

State Program Standing Committee for Children, Adolescent, and Family Mental Health

Mary Butler, Troy

Barbara Lee, Dummerston

Chad Cleverly, St. Johnsbury

Juliane Foley, Fairfax

Susan Yuan, Jericho

Study Committee on Dam Emergency Operations Planning

Ben Green, Northfield

Michaela Foody, Essex Junction

Study Committee on State Administration of the National Flood Insurance Program

Rebecca Pfeiffer, St. Albans

Rob Evans, Williston

Transportation Board

David J. Atherton, Brandon

Travel and Recreation Council

Karen Duguay, Middlebury

Maricella Ehman, Killington

Matt Harrington, Bennington

Molly Mahar, Waitsfield

Vermont Commission on Women

Katherine Lucier, Underhill

Nancy Kaplan, Burlington

Vermont Community Development Board

Vermont Community Investment Board

Bruce Cheeseman, St. Albans

Cathy Davis, Burlington

Jaime Lee, Poultney

Michael McDonough, Bennington

Vermont Developmental Disabilities Council

Anastasia Douglas, Barre

Collins Twing, South Royalton

Erika Smith, Montpelier

Jennifer Townley, Williston

Justin Thunder Bear Deth, St. Johnsbury

Kele Boudreau, Fairfax

Scarlett Duncan, Burlington

Silas Callison, Burlington

Vermont Milk Commission

Dr. Fitzroy Beckford, Essex Junction

Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative

Jeff Alexander, Tinmouth

Sarah Pelkey, West Rutland

Yva Rose, Johnson

Vermont Standards Board for Professional Educators

Melissa Connor, Cuttingsville

Nancy Brown, St. Johnsbury

Vermont State Workforce Development Board

Amanda Shangraw, Williamstown

Aron Tomlinson, Bradford

Betsy Bailey, St. Johnsbury

Bill Cunningham, Middlebury

Jeremy White, Lyndonville

Jill Olson, Middlesex

Linda Joy Sullivan, Newport

Michael Doenges, Rutland

Michael Hulbert, Barre

Philip Kolling, Graniteville

Rhoni Basden, Essex

Rob Terry, Pawlet

Scott Giles, Shelburne

Valerie White Beaudet, Barre

Vermont Veterans' Home Board of Trustees

Dolores Krawczyk, Bennington

Francis Wetherby, Bennington

Peg Flory, Rutland

Vermont Veterans' Memorial Cemetery Advisory Board

Henry U. Harder, Jr., Colchester

Vermont's 250th Anniversary Commission

###