PEPPA PIG Theme Park Grand Opening in Texas

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merlin Entertainments, the global leader in branded entertainment destinations, has announced the grand opening date of the PEPPA PIG Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth in North Richland Hills, Texas. Just in time for Spring Break 2025, the park opened on March 1, 2025.The world of PEPPA PIG, the beloved preschool franchise from Hasbro, will come to life in the new theme park. As a lifelong friend, PEPPA PIG encourages kids to jump in together and explore the world around them, while giving kids the confidence to treat every first step as a new adventure - from the everyday to the epic.“We're thrilled to bring the world's second PEPPA PIG Theme Park to Texas! Merlin Entertainments, in partnership with Hasbro, has created an incredible theme park built exclusively for children six and under inspired by the beloved PEPPA PIG TV series.” Says Brittany Williams, with Merlin Entertainments.“Guests will enjoy five gentle rides, including Daddy Pig's Roller Coaster and PEPPA PIG’s Balloon Ride, and even meet-and-greets with Peppa herself! Plus, delicious dining options designed with little ones in mind. We can't wait to welcome families to PEPPA PIG Theme Park!” continues Williams.For more information, please visit https://www.PeppaPigThemePark.com

