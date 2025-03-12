Guggenheim Investments Ranked Barron’s Best Taxable Bond Family for Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments, the global asset management and investment advisory arm of Guggenheim Partners, is proud to announce that it has been ranked Best Taxable Bond Fund Family for 2024 in Barron’s annual Best Fund Families rankings out of 48 fund families. This marks the second consecutive year Guggenheim Investments has secured the top spot, and the third time since 2020. Barron’s has conducted its annual survey for over two decades, evaluating firms based on relative performance.

“We are honored to again be recognized as the #1 Taxable Bond Fund Family by Barron’s,” said Dina DiLorenzo, President of Guggenheim Investments. “The consistency of our achievement reflects the strength of our world-class investment team, our differentiated investment process, and our unwavering commitment to delivering strong results for our clients.”

Barron’s noted that Guggenheim Investments’ performance was driven by its strategic allocation to securitized credit and corporate bonds, which sets the firm apart from its peers. The performance of its $27.2 billion Total Return Bond Fund (GIBIX) was a key contributor to this success.

“This multi-year recognition reaffirms Guggenheim Investments’ commitment to disciplined management and delivering compelling performance through different parts of market cycles,” said Anne Walsh, Chief Investment Officer of Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. “We are grateful to our clients and partners for their continued trust and support.”

Steve Brown, Chief Investment Officer of Fixed Income, said, “Our proprietary approach has been key to delivering consistent long-term performance, which has now been validated by this recognition in three of the last five years. By consistently identifying attractive opportunities across fixed income markets, we’ve achieved results on behalf of our clients that set us apart.”

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with more than $243 billion¹ in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 220 investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

1Assets under management are as of 12.31.2024 and include leverage of $14.8bn. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Private Investments, LLC, Guggenheim Wealth Solutions, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, Guggenheim Partners Japan Limited, and GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Barron’s Top Fund Families are awarded annually. For the 1-year period ending in 12.31.2024, Guggenheim Investments ("Guggenheim") was named the #1 fund family in the taxable bond category out of 48 fund families. In the overall Barron’s Top Fund Families rankings for the period ending 12.31.2024, Guggenheim was ranked 46 out of 48 fund families for 1 year, 41 out of 46 fund families for 5 years, and 42 out of 46 fund families for 10 years. Methodology: All mutual and exchange-traded funds are required to report their returns after fees are deducted, but Barron’s calculates returns before any 12b-1 fees are deducted, in order to measure manager skill (independent of expenses beyond annual management fees). Similarly, sales charges aren’t included in the calculation. Each fund’s performance is measured against all of the other funds in its LSEG Lipper category, with a percentile ranking of 100 being the highest and 1 the lowest. This result is then weighted by asset size, relative to the fund family’s other assets in its general classification. If a family’s biggest funds do well, it boosts its overall ranking; poor performance in its biggest funds hurts its ranking. To be included, a firm must have at least 3 funds in the general equity category, 1 world equity, 1 mixed equity (such as a balanced or target-date fund), 2 taxable bond funds, and 1 national tax-exempt bond fund. Single-sector and country equity funds are factored into the rankings as general equity. All passive index funds are excluded, including pure index, enhanced index, and index-based, but actively managed ETFs and smart-beta ETFs (passively managed but created from active strategies) are included. Finally, the score is multiplied by the weighting of its general classification, as determined by the entire Lipper universe of funds. The category weightings for the 1-year results in 2024 were general equity, 39.1%; mixed asset, 21.6%; world equity, 15.3%; taxable bond, 20.1%; and tax-exempt bond, 3.9%. Then the numbers are then added for each category and overall. The shop with the highest total score wins. Copyright ©2025 Dow Jones & Company, All Rights Reserved.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. In general, the value of a fixed-income security falls when interest rates rise and rises when interest rates fall. Longer term bonds are more sensitive to interest rate changes and subject to greater volatility than those with shorter maturities. During periods of declining rates, the interest rates on floating rate securities generally reset downward and their value is unlikely to rise to the same extent as comparable fixed rate securities. High yield and unrated debt securities are at a greater risk of default than investment grade bonds and may be less liquid, which may increase volatility. Investors in asset-backed securities, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), generally receive payments that are part interest and part return of principal. These payments may vary based on the rate loans are repaid. Some asset-backed securities may have structures that make their reaction to interest rates and other factors difficult to predict, making their prices volatile and they are subject to liquidity and valuation risk. CLOs bear similar risks to investing in loans directly, such as credit, interest rate, counterparty, prepayment, liquidity, and valuation risks. Loans are often below investment grade, may be unrated, and typically offer a fixed or floating interest rate.

Read a fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) carefully before investing. It contains the fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and other information, which should be considered carefully before investing. Obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) at GuggenheimInvestments.com or call 800.820.0888.

