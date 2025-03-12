Portland, Seattle & Tacoma See Rising Demand for Industrial Gases in Key Industries

Portland-Seattle-Tacoma industrial gases market grows with tech advances, healthcare, manufacturing, and clean energy driving expansion.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, “ Portland, Seattle, Tacoma Industrial Gases Market Type, and Application: Country Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024–2033.” The Portland, Seattle, Tacoma industrial gases market was valued at $136.82 million in 2023, and is projected to reach $187.17 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2033.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A325525 The growing demand from healthcare and medical applications significantly drives the Portland, Seattle, Tacoma industrial gases market. Oxygen, nitrogen, and other medical-grade gases are essential for various medical procedures, including respiratory therapies, anesthesia delivery, and surgical interventions. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increased healthcare spending, and advancements in medical technology have amplified the need for these gases. In addition, their critical role in preserving biological samples and supporting biotechnological research further fuels demand, positioning industrial gases as indispensable components of the region's healthcare infrastructure.However, high initial costs related to gas production and storage infrastructure pose a significant restraint to the growth of the Portland, Seattle, Tacoma industrial gases market. Establishing advanced production facilities, pipelines, and storage units demands substantial capital investment, which poses challenges for new entrants and small-scale businesses. Furthermore, the adoption of modern technologies, such as cryogenic systems and automated controls, increases operational costs. These expenses can deter industries from expanding their gas utilization, particularly in cost-sensitive markets, thereby limiting the overall market growth and development in the region.The growing adoption of clean energy solutions presents a significant opportunity for the Portland, Seattle, Tacoma industrial gases market. Renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydrogen require industrial gases for energy storage, grid balancing, and fuel cell applications. The push for sustainable energy aligns with regulatory mandates and environmental goals, increasing the demand for gases such as hydrogen and oxygen. In addition, advancements in gas production and storage technologies further facilitate their integration into renewable energy systems, driving market growth and supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.Connect To Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A325525 The Portland, Seattle, Tacoma industrial gases market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and city. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into oxygen, carbon dioxide, nitrogen, hydrogen, noble gas, and others. In addition, on the basis of application, the industrial gases market is segmented into healthcare, electronics, aerospace, construction, energy & power, and others. City-wise, the market is analyzed across Portland, Seattle, and Tacoma. The major companies profiled in this report include Messer, Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., BASF SE, and Linde Plc.In 2023, the oxygen segment held the highest market share, accounting for more than one-third of revenue. This is due to its extensive applications in critical industries such as steel manufacturing for enhancing combustion efficiency, healthcare for medical oxygen supply in treatments and surgeries, and chemical processing for oxidation reactions, highlighting its indispensable role in industrial and medical operations. Hydrogen, with a projected 3.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2033, is growing rapidly due to its role in clean energy, industrial processes, and decarbonizing key sectors.In 2023, the construction segment held the largest market share in the Portland, Seattle, Tacoma industrial gases market, accounting for nearly one-third of revenue. This growth is attributed to significant demand for industrial gases such as oxygen and acetylene in welding, metal cutting, and fabrication processes essential for infrastructure and building projects. The others segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2033, due to the rising use of industrial gases in emerging applications such as food processing, electronics, healthcare, and energy sectors.For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/portland-seattle-tacoma-industrial-gases-market/purchase-options The major companies profiled in this report include Messer, Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., BASF SE, and Linde Plc. Additional growth strategies such as expansion of production capacities, acquisition, and partnership in the development of the innovative products from manufacturers have helped to attain key developments in Portland, Seattle, Tacoma industrial gases market trends.Key Findings of the Study:• On the basis of type, the oxygen segment will dominate the market in 2025.• On the basis of application, the others segment is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

