Athleisure Market 2025 : Projected to Surpass $3.2 Billion by 2032; Growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032

The Athleisure Market Size was valued at $2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $3.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

In 2022, based on region, North America accounted for a prominent market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% throughout the athleisure market forecast.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Athleisure Market by Gender (Male, Female ), by Product Type (Sneaker, Joggers, Leggings, Hoodies, Others ), by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online ): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032. According to the report, the global athleisure industry generated $2.0 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $3.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.Athleisure' has become a buzz word for the fashion industry. Customers who are fashion-conscious, active, fitness lovers, and those searching for comfortable, utilitarian clothing for everyday activities have all found a place in the athleisure sector.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6137 Prime determinants of growthThe global athleisure market is driven by rise in number of millennials, increase in participation of consumers in physical fitness activities, and rise in health and wellness trend among the target customers. However, growing competition, saturation of trendy designs, and shifting consumer preferences pose restraints for the athleisure market's sustained growth. Expanding health-conscious consumer base seeks stylish, comfortable athleisure wear for everyday use. A lucrative opportunity for brands to innovate and cater to this growing demand."The female segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on gender, the female segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around two-thirds of the global athleisure market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Female dominance in athleisure market due to rising fitness awareness, fashion-forward trends, and versatile appeal, driving demand for stylish, functional activewear. The male segment is the fastest-growing segment and is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032. Men increasingly prioritize fitness and comfort in their daily lives, fueling the rapid growth of the athleisure market as they seek versatile, stylish activewear options.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (300 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/9106337f9a6b99ace606ffbbe732d41a The sneakers segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast periodBased on product type, the sneakers segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Sneakers combine fashion and function, offering versatility, comfort, and a lifestyle statement. They're the ultimate athleisure choice, driving their dominance in the market. The others segment is the fastest-growing segment and is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032. Tanks, exercise bras, and moisture-wicking socks are essential for comfort, performance, and style, driving the fastest-growing segment in the athleisure market as active lifestyles surge.Europe to maintain its dominance by 2032The Europe region held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global athleisure market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Europe's athleisure market dominance is driven by fashion-forward culture, fitness trends, and a growing preference for versatile, comfortable clothing, fostering innovation and strong consumer demand. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032. Asia-Pacific's rapid urbanization, fitness trends, and rising disposable incomes drive the fastest-growing athleisure market. High demand for stylish, versatile activewear fuels its expansion.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6137 Leading Market Players:ADIDAS AGASICS CORPORATIONCOLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANYPVH CORP.PUMA SEVF CORPORATIONTHE GAP, INC.NIKE, INC.UNDER ARMOUR, INC.LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/adventure-tourism-market 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pet-food-market 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/travel-retail-market

