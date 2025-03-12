Cromwell Manor Inn Redefines Luxury Weekend Getaways from NYC

Cromwell Manor Inn offers luxury weekend getaways from NYC with a historic Hudson Valley escape just an hour away.

We offer a fresh way to enjoy luxury weekend getaways from NYC, blending comfort and nature for a quick escape.” — Owner

CORNWALL, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Cromwell Manor Inn , a historic gem in the Hudson Valley, unveiled its innovative take on luxury weekend getaways from NYC with a new Micro-Cation option. Located just an hour from Manhattan, this top-rated bed and breakfast redefines short escapes for busy New Yorkers craving indulgence without the time commitment. Why now? In 2025, micro-cations—brief, luxurious trips—are surging as the ultimate travel trend, and Cromwell Manor Inn is leading the charge.Visit http://www.cromwellmanorinn.com/ or call (845) 534-7136 to reserve your luxury escape today.Who says luxury requires a long vacation? Cromwell Manor Inn in Cornwall, NY, offers New Yorkers a lavish escape 60 miles from NYC. This announcement taps the growing demand for quick, rejuvenating getaways that blend historic elegance with modern comfort. With urban stress at an all-time high, the Inn provides a timely solution for those seeking a weekend reset without the hassle of extended travel.Nestled in the heart of the Hudson Valley, Cromwell Manor Inn is perfectly poised to capitalize on the micro-cation boom. According to Skift's 2025 Travel Trends Report, 68% of urban professionals plan at least one short luxury trip this year, prioritizing convenience and quality over duration. The Inn delivers both on a seven-acre estate with an 1820 brick mansion and a charming 1764 cottage. Its proximity to NYC—reachable in about an hour by car or train—solves the time scarcity problem. At the same time, its elegant rooms and scenic surroundings address the need for relaxation and enrichment.Guests can choose from 13 uniquely appointed rooms, including the opulent Cromwell Suite with a king-sized bed, fireplace, and double jacuzzi tub, or the cozy Canterbury Room with 12-foot ceilings and marble fireplace. You can experience:- Gourmet Breakfast: A made-to-order feast featuring local ingredients from nearby Jones Farm.- Curated Experiences: It's a five-minute drive to Storm King Art Center, a 15-minute trip to West Point Military Academy, or shopping at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets.- Relaxation Perks: Access the Inn’s lush gardens, patio, and seasonal fireplaces for unwinding.What sets Cromwell Manor Inn apart from competitors like the Catskills or Hamptons retreats? It's "unpack once, explore daily" ethos. Within a 15-minute radius, guests can kayak the Hudson, hike Black Rock Forest Preserve, or savor farm-to-table dining, then return to a luxurious, stress-free base. TripAdvisor reviews rave about the Inn’s charm, with one guest noting, “It’s the perfect quiet getaway from the city,” and another praising the “mind-blowing views,” ideal for a quick recharge.The timing aligns with broader cultural shifts. As remote work blurs the lines between office and home, New Yorkers are desperate for brief escapes that feel indulgent yet accessible. The Inn’s historic ambiance—think pumpkin pine floors, hand-hewn beams, and antique furnishings—pairs seamlessly with modern amenities like complimentary Wi-Fi and smart TVs, catering to nostalgia and convenience. It's a premium yet attainable luxury with rates starting at $190 per night (and peaking at $380 for the Cromwell Suite).This isn’t just a getaway; it’s a movement. The Hudson Valley, already a hotspot for NYC weekenders, saw a 20% uptick in short-stay bookings in 2024, per Hudson Valley Tourism data. Whether it’s a spontaneous solo retreat, a romantic anniversary, or a friends’ weekend, the Inn delivers a condensed dose of extravagance long after checkout.About Cromwell Manor InnCromwell Manor Inn, located at 174 Angola Rd, Cornwall, NY 12518, is a historic Hudson Valley bed and breakfast offering 13 elegant guest rooms across an 1820 mansion and 1764 cottage. Just an hour from NYC, it’s a premier destination for luxury weekend getaways, blending timeless charm with modern comforts. Known for exceptional service and proximity to attractions like Storm King Art Center and West Point, the Inn has delighted guests since its founding, earning a 4.5/5 rating on TripAdvisor.

