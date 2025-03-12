Factory or Extended: Premier Auto Protect Reveals 2025’s Best Warranty for New Cars

Premier Auto Protect compares factory and extended warranties for 2025, offering new car owners affordable coverage with ASE shop access and roadside support.

Factory warranties have limits, but Premier Auto Protect adapts to 2025 needs, giving drivers practical coverage and choice.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Who offers the best protection for your new car in 2025—factory warranties from automakers or extended plans from innovators like Premier Auto Protect ? Today, Premier Auto Protect unveils a compelling case for its third-party warranties, spotlighting why they outshine factory coverage with flexibility, affordability, and unmatched perks. As new car owners navigate rising repair costs, this comparison promises to redefine peace of mind.Visit https://premierautoprotect.com/ now for a free quote tailored to your vehicle.In 2025, new car warranties are under scrutiny as drivers demand more from their coverage. Factory warranties—typically lasting 3 years/36,000 miles for bumper-to-bumper protection and 5 years/60,000 miles for powertrains—offer a solid start but often fall short as vehicles age. According to a 2024 AAA study, repair costs for modern cars average $1,200 per incident, with advanced tech like sensors and batteries pushing bills even higher. Once factory coverage expires, owners face steep out-of-pocket expenses—unless they turn to extended warranties.Since its founding, Premier Auto Protect, a trusted name in vehicle service contracts, has stepped into this gap with a bold alternative. Based in Portland, Oregon, the company has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (accredited since 2022) and a 4-star Trustpilot score from over 370 reviews. Unlike rigid automaker plans tied to dealerships, Premier’s offerings let customers choose any of the 40,000+ ASE-certified repair shops nationwide. This flexibility resonates with drivers who value their local mechanics over corporate service bays.What sets Premier Auto Protect apart in 2025? Its plans—from the budget-friendly Premier Basic to the comprehensive Exclusionary tier—cover critical components like engines, transmissions, and electrical systems, often extending beyond factory limits. Key benefits include:- 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee: Try it risk-free and get a full refund if unsatisfied within a month.- 24/7 Roadside Assistance: For breakdowns anywhere, anytime, you'll receive free towing and support and be reimbursed up to your policy limit.- Rental Car Coverage: Stay mobile during repairs with no added hassle.Data backs the shift toward extended warranties. A 2024 Consumer Reports survey found that 55% of new car owners worry about repair costs post-warranty, with 1 in 3 considering third-party plans. Premier Auto Protect sweetens the deal with a referral program—earn 10% back on your premium per referred customer—and transferable contracts, boosting resale value. In contrast, factory warranties rarely offer such perks, leaving drivers stranded when coverage lapses.The stakes are high in 2025 as vehicles grow more complex. Electric vehicles (EVs), now 12% of new car sales per the International Energy Agency, come with factory battery warranties (e.g., 8 years/100,000 miles), but repairs outside those terms can exceed $10,000. Premier Auto Protect’s customizable plans adapt to these trends, covering high-tech components that factory warranties often sideline after expiration. For new car owners, this means longer-lasting protection without the dealership price tag.Customer feedback underscores Premier’s edge. Trustpilot reviews praise quick claims processing—like Cindy K.’s same-day repair approval—and personalized service, a stark contrast to the red tape some face with automaker claims. Meanwhile, X posts in early 2025 highlight frustration with factory warranty exclusions, amplifying Premier’s appeal as a driver-first solution.About Premier Auto ProtectPremier Auto Protect is a leading provider of extended vehicle service contracts that shield drivers from costly repairs. The company offers flexible, affordable plans for all makes and models, backed by an A+ BBB rating and nationwide ASE-certified shop access. Since its inception, Premier has prioritized customer satisfaction, earning accolades for its innovative approach and reliable service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.