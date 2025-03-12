WCHS Business Academy classroom

New Look, New Possibilities: WCHS Business Academy Unveils Modern Space

The newly redesigned Business Academy classroom is more than just an upgraded space—it’s a launchpad for future business leaders and entrepreneurs” — Dr. Emy Flores

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The future of business education at West Covina High School (WCHS) is brighter than ever, thanks to the unveiling of the newly redesigned Business Academy classroom. Featuring sleek, state-of-the-art upgrades—including modern flooring, enhanced lighting, contemporary furniture, and cutting-edge technology—this transformation reflects West Covina Unified School District’s (WCUSD) commitment to providing students with real-world, hands-on learning experiences that prepare them for success in college, careers, and beyond.“The newly redesigned Business Academy classroom is more than just an upgraded space—it’s a launchpad for future business leaders and entrepreneurs,” said Superintendent Dr. Emy Flores . “Providing students with an immersive and dynamic learning environment ensures they gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to thrive in today’s evolving economy.”As the newest Career Technical Education (CTE) pathway at WCHS, the Business Academy offers students invaluable exposure to the world of business under Mr. Bai Kabba, a seasoned professional from the private sector. Students develop leadership skills, gain hands-on experience in business management and entrepreneurship, and learn directly from industry experts.“Career readiness is a priority at West Covina High School, and the newly reimagined Business Academy reflects our dedication to preparing students for their futures,” said Principal Dr. Charles Park. “This modernized space will inspire students to think creatively, work collaboratively, and develop the critical skills needed to succeed in business and beyond.”The WCUSD Board of Education firmly believes in investing in world-class learning spaces that empower students to explore and pursue their passions. The transformation of the WCHS Business Academy underscores the district’s ongoing commitment to innovation, student success, and college and career readiness.For more information about the WCHS Business Academy or WCUSD’s CTE programs, please go to https://www.wcusd.org/programs/career-technical-education

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.