Jenn Dixon Joins Call It Closed International Realty, Launching Paramount Home Group

Jenn Dixon, a seasoned leader in real estate, brings her expertise and strategic vision to Call It Closed International Realty (CIC).

I look forward to leveraging my experience and passion to provide exceptional service and build lasting relationships with clients. I am confident that together, we will achieve great success.” — Jenn Dixon

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call It Closed International Realty (CIC) is pleased to announce the addition of Jenn Dixon , a highly accomplished professional with a distinguished track record in leadership and real estate. Dixon is launching Paramount Home Group within CIC, bringing her passion, expertise, and strategic vision to the company.Jenn Dixon brings a wealth of experience to Call It Closed International Realty. As the former owner of North Carolina’s largest early childhood education training and consulting firm, she established herself as a recognized expert in her field. In 2017, Dixon transitioned her expertise to the real estate industry, specializing in waterfront and vacation homes.Since 2020, Jenn has held multiple significant leadership roles, most recently leading the largest real estate firm in Greensboro, NC. Her ability to drive growth and foster success has made her a respected figure in the real estate community."We are thrilled to welcome Jenn Dixon to the Call It Closed International Realty team," said Chad Osborne, Co-Founder & CEO. "Her proven leadership, combined with her deep understanding of the real estate market, makes her an invaluable asset. We are particularly excited about the launch of Paramount Home Group and the exceptional service it will provide to our clients."Paramount Home Group, under Jenn Dixon’s leadership, will be committed to delivering top-tier real estate services, utilizing her extensive experience and strategic approach to achieve outstanding results for clients.“I am excited to join Call It Closed International Realty and launch Paramount Home Group,” said Jenn Dixon. “I look forward to leveraging my experience and passion to provide exceptional service and build lasting relationships with clients. I am confident that together, we will achieve great success.”Jenn Dixon’s addition to Call It Closed International Realty underscores the company’s commitment to attracting top talent and expanding its presence in key markets.About Call It Closed International Realty:Call It Closed International Realty (CIC) is a forward-thinking virtual real estate brokerage committed to revolutionizing the industry through innovative technology and a client-centric approach. With a growing network of experienced agents and a strong focus on empowering both clients and professionals, CIC offers comprehensive real estate services designed to exceed expectations. We leverage cutting-edge tools and a deep understanding of market trends to provide unparalleled support to buyers and sellers, ensuring a seamless and successful real estate experience. Our dedication to integrity, professionalism, and fostering strong community connections sets us apart as a leader in the modern real estate landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.